I’ve been writing this column for 18 years, and it’s time to stop. I’ve promised the newspaper this piece and one more to follow.
I’ve tried in these essays to focus on the ordinary, everyday life we all struggle to make sense of, enjoy and memorize. I (mostly) leave the rest to others.
The everyday life in our towns is extraordinary enough. If we took more time and effort to memorize each day and be kind to each other, we’d have less to shout at each other about.
I’ve tried to reflect this approach to life. The ordinary is extraordinary.
As more and more people are discovering, living in these mountains helps support a meaningful life.
What is a meaningful life? Friends. Never having to search for your keys because you never lock anything. Local agriculture, breweries and distilleries. Strong weather, any time any day. Good coffee and finding a good cup of joe in our valleys is as easy as finding weeds in our gardens.
Gardens add meaning to life. Seeing familiar faces doing ordinary things.
It seems every time I go to the post office I run into Tim Meehan, which always leads to a smile and a good conversation. I don’t think I’ve ever been in Shaw’s and not run into someone to talk to. I never remember to do it, but I love buying bread from Bob Ross on Fridays — yes, for the bread but maybe more for the conversation.
Driving around town the other day I saw so much. One of the awesome baristas at The Black Cap sitting outside on a side stoop at work, scrolling through her phone, enjoying a cigarette.
A herd of pre-teens on mountain bikes navigating the village on their way to more interesting terrain. They rode like cowboys rolling town, all attitude.
The small crowd sitting outside the Public House. The tourists hovering by the crosswalks, and then finally signaling they do not intend to cross.
Some days, passing through the village is all you need. Other days there is nothing better than a bar at opening time, and there’s no better bar to sit alone in at opening time than The Matterhorn. (A sidebar on this last statement: This is not to say there are not other great bars. There are. This is just an observation about one place in one town that has earned the right to be called iconic. One of the first columns I wrote for this paper was about the “best” coffee in town. My editor at the time, Pete Hartt, told me when I filed, “You’ll never do that again.”
He was right. There are still restaurateurs in town who don’t talk to me 20 years later because I left them out. This mention of the Matterhorn is just to state the simple fact that some days a guy wants a burger in a bar at opening time, and in this town when faced with such a hankering it is not surprising to find oneself at the Matterhorn … or list your own favorite here).
Long ago, when our world was looser maybe, when pinballing down Route 108 after a hard day of skiing and after a few minutes at the Den, the first stop was the Matterhorn. It was smoke filled. There was a band. There were simple pieces of clothing hanging from the rafters near the bandstand. You weren’t there for the food.
There is no smoke in the place now. The feel is more local pub than ski bar. Kids and families are welcome. The burgers and pizza and sushi are the draw. The game room and pool tables are gone. There is wonderful outside seating and a new, cool, outside bar built by Jesse.
Some of the old remains. The mugs hanging by the bar. The framed portrait of Jake. The wonderful staff and ownership.
Back in the day, the roll down the hill would go something like Den, Matterhorn, Miguel’s — for a naked hot tub, maybe — and then the Shed or the Nail or the Baggy Knees for a band and dancing.
Somewhere along the way a car might be left, and a ride needed, and near the end of the night it might be unclear how you ended up where you ended up. Those days are firmly in the past.
Today, sitting at the horseshoe bar at the Matterhorn, three things happen. You see people you know and have a chat. You talk for a long while with Jesse. You go outside to sit by the stream. Nothing more is needed.
I love the life we’ve built here. We raised two great kids in this little red house. We have friends we’ll never leave. Over the years, I’ve enjoyed using this space to shed some light and share some observations about life. Thank you indulging me.
Speaking of which, earlier this summer we bought a backyard table from a small shop in Hyde Park. The owner of the shop came and delivered the table, which was heavy, so I helped him unload it and move it out back.
“You write for the paper,” he said.
“I do,” I answered.
“You write that column?” he asked.
“I do,” I said. “Do you like it?”
He hesitated for a beat. “Sometimes,” he said.
High praise, I thought.
It will be hard not to write once a month about all I see swirling around. I hope it’s been a joy to read. I hope you occasionally found something familiar that made you smile, think, laugh or nod. With that said, thank you for the read.
David M. Rocchio lives, works and writes in Stowe.
Editor’s note: We’ll miss David. We tried to talk him out of it, to no avail. He said he might one day come back or write the occasional missive. We hope so. In the meantime, if you think you have what it takes to write for us, send in a sample to the editor, gpopa@stowereporter.com.
David Rocchio has been a terrific columnist for the Stowe Reporter. His insights into local life, local folks, and the joys and challenges of living in Stowe have been remarkable.
