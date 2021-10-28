Dexter E. Randall, 76, of Newport Center, died last week. A husband, father, dairy farmer, state representative for Orleans County from 2004-2008, Randall was a political activist who worked tirelessly to safeguard Vermont’s agricultural heritage and small family farms. Tributes from Vermont’s agricultural community have popped up briefly in the news, and Sen. Bernie Sanders issued a statement remembering “events we held at Dexter’s farm in Troy and our many conversations about protecting Vermont’s rural economy, beautiful landscapes and family farms.”
Whether he intended to be or not, Randall was a friend to the tourism industry as well as his fellow dairy farmers. Stowe has been, for at least a decade, transitioning from a focus on a rural working landscape to a bet on the active recreational tourist. Vermont’s brand, however, remains one of a spectacular working landscape, a clean environment and attractive agriculturally based rural communities.
Stowe does its part to support small scale agriculture through its kitchens. Whether it’s the choice to buy Mansfield Creamery cheese for the appetizers and a locally raised turkey as the mainstay of your holiday dinner, or a chef featuring seasonal locally grown produce, Stowe throws considerable and welcome support behind Vermont’s small farms, and by extension, supports the working landscape that supports Vermont’s brand.
Vermont has been able to build a brand around the small family farms not just because green fields dotted with haybales, cows or sheep are particularly scenic, although arguably they are. Vermont has been able to build a brand by capitalizing on an infatuation with agrarianism that began with George Washington, the farmer turned warrior.
Today the plucky family farmer, with an unquenchable faith in hard work, a modest life, valiant and self-reliant, is the stuff of legend. Or at least myth. It’s the story we tell ourselves about America, of individuals overcoming odds through heroic effort. There’s even a name for it, coined by historian Adam Calo: the yeoman myth.
Agrarianism is not, as you might think, a wholesale infatuation with a mythic place where all the women are strong and the children above average. Agrarianism is actually a social and political philosophy that promotes small holdings, subsistence agriculture and egalitarianism as a counterpoint to concentrated wealth or corporate control of a nation’s resources and food production. Agrarianism uses financial and social incentives to promote and preserve family farms and their off shoots, such as boutique cheese production.
Agrarianism is a lure, a promise and, as Thomas Jefferson observed in a letter to James Madison written from Fontainebleau in 1785, a useful distraction for the population when wealth is concentrated in the hands of a few.
“These (few)” observed Jefferson writing from France, “employ the flower of the country as servants, some of them having as many as 200 domestics. They employ also a great number of manufacturers, and tradesmen, and lastly the class of labouring husbandmen. But after all these comes the most numerous of all the classes, that is, the poor who cannot find work.”
Jefferson observed many frustrated poor in France, and a vast amount of idle land maintained by the wealthy for game. While, of course, he had no intention of subdividing his own substantial holdings to provide land so the restless poor could occupy themselves with small scale farms, “it is not too soon,” he told Madison, “to provide by every possible means that as few as possible shall be without a little portion of land. The small landholders are the most precious part of a state.”
And this is the salient point, not because small family farms were the best way to feed a growing nation or populate rural areas, but because holding out the possibility of property and opportunity to poor white men, especially the aggressive and ambitious among them, was a terrific way to redirect their energy. Instead of wealth redistribution, land redistribution as a means to occupy the restive poor.
In France land redistribution would have come at a cost to its noble estates. In the United States the first land redistribution took the form of genocide, with white homesteaders following in the wake of ethnic cleansing. In fact, there have been three waves of land and resource seizures, if we count the western alien land laws that went after Japanese immigrants when their networks of suppliers of equipment, transportation and marketing was viewed as giving them “undue economic power.”
For all that it acts as a metaphor for America as a nation of plucky individualists, the small family farm has never worked particularly well as a business model. The labor on America’s —and Vermont’s — family farms is one of the poorest and least protected we have. Anecdotally, the story of the family farm is one of a great, bucolic, childhood.
Statistically, from 2001 to 2015, 48 percent of all fatal injuries to young workers occurred in agriculture. Since 2009 youth worker fatalities in agriculture has exceeded all other industries combined and, as if these statistics were not bad enough, there may be over four times more injuries than are reported. As many as 88 percent of agricultural injuries and illnesses are not captured by traditional surveillance methods.
Tens of billions of dollars in direct government purchases, payments, subsidized crop insurance, investments in agricultural science, research, educating farmers, infrastructure … and what do we have to show for it?
This: “About half of U.S. farms are very small, with annual farm sales under $10,000; the households operating these farms typically rely on off-farm sources for most of their household income.”
Or, as I used to tell people who visited my sheep farm eager to buy livestock and start their own adventures in agriculture, “the dirty little secret of the successful small-scale farm is rental income.” Or a husband with a day job that comes with health insurance.
Despite the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s best efforts at research and outreach, the government grants, the consumer’s enthusiasm for community supported agriculture and activist consumerism, the bottom line is small-scale agriculture looks pretty as you drive by, but the green is on the fields. Not on the books.
Neither Dexter Randall, nor Vermont’s Agriculture and Food System Strategic Plan for 2021-2030, nor any of the young people optimistically shoe-stringing their way into agriculture on muscle and a side hustle, want to entertain the heretical idea that small family farms may not be, and may never have been, a great way to organize a food production and distribution system.
We in the tourism industry have profited handsomely from the myth shaped by Jefferson and Madison, arguably much more handsomely than the people struggling to mesh myth with the realities of market forces.
It stands to reason then that we have vested interest in Vermont’s agriculture. We sell the views, dress our holiday tables with locally grown luxuries, and profit from the sale of specialty foods in our shops.
Everyone benefits from a resilient and productive rural landscape but continuing a relentless pursuit of a 200-year-old myth built on cheap land acquired by genocide and seizures, exploited labor, including the labor of children, and subsidies is not the way to achieve it.
In fact, the current system looks like a model for continued farm failures, bankruptcies and vacant fields.
Tamara Burke and her family were longtime residents of Stowe, leaving the Garnache-Morrison Memorial Forest as a gift to the community. She and her husband, the sheep, and a riot of golden retrievers now call Craftsbury home. She continues to work in Stowe.
