Boy Scout Poor Elijah never walked an old lady across the street, but he understood that good deeds were evidence of good character. Scouting reinforced the moral education he received at home. So did school. Nobody was shy about using words like right and wrong, good and bad.
Today right and wrong are more frequently applied to opinions than to conduct and facts. Schools give math tests where there isn’t a right answer or where getting the right answer doesn’t matter. Teachers trip over themselves shielding children from the reality that all answers aren’t equally valid and all values and behavior aren’t equally acceptable.
Partly we’re preoccupied with making students feel good about themselves. Experts condemn zero tolerance discipline policies on the ironic grounds that they demonstrate intolerance toward students who behave badly.
Reformers have preached for years that students don’t need to learn facts, just how to think and look things up. Experts likewise reason that character education shouldn’t teach students right from wrong, just how to figure it out for themselves.
Unfortunately, you can’t think successfully without something to think about. And you can’t make moral decisions without moral laws to base them on.
Twenty years ago, No Child Left Behind tried to help by distributing “character education grants.” But while it may sound positive to “incorporate character-building lessons and activities into the classroom,” too many grants, wannabe psychologists and unsubstantiated sex, drugs and bullying programs have for too long stolen too much academic time. Academic learning is already adrift in a sea of trauma-based learning, social-emotional learning and non-cognitive learning.
Advocates aim for students to “grow as moral beings” into “caring, principled, and responsible adults,” but many programs mistakenly rely on posters, banners and bulletin boards, motivational assemblies and awards for students who get caught “doing good.” The hoopla quickly wears thin, and the prizes, not the good conduct, soon become the point.
Advocates typically oppose “moralizing” and “direct instruction in moral principles.” Somehow, they expect students to “commit to the values that are core to our society” without telling them what those values are. Otherwise we might merely be “promoting good manners and compliance with rules.”
Newsflash: Polite and law-abiding school citizens wouldn’t be a disappointment for most students, parents and teachers.
Two Ivy League professors, for example, promote public school efforts to produce “morally reflective human beings.” These character education experts, however, are disenchanted with obedience and virtues. Their organic, process approach favors injecting a moral dimension into academic subjects and holding weekly circle meetings during English class, where students “vent, philosophize, and tease apart complicated issues” like teen pregnancy.
Proponents of moral education programs commonly maintain that “character education ought not to be seen as a threat to the nation’s current emphasis on academics.”
Excuse me, but if you’re planning to replace one fifth of my English classes with character sessions, don’t ask why my students can’t read. And while we’re on the subject, I’m afraid reports of a national emphasis on academics are greatly exaggerated.
Don’t look to the professors for undisrupted, orderly classrooms. One of their instructional scenarios features a student who’s deliberately burping. The teacher senses he’s “struggling to fit in with his peer group” and “tries to ignore the distraction.” When she finally ejects him for additional offenses, she laments that she forced obedience on him. Another of the professors’ protégés categorically refuses to throw any students out of class, no matter how they’re acting up.
By the way, No Child Left Behind’s character education provision appeared just a few paragraphs after the part about removing “persistently disruptive students from the classroom.”
I’ve taught ethics to middle school students, and I use moral dilemmas and legal cases to goad them into reading, writing and debating. In the process some realize that making a moral decision can be more than a reflex. On the other hand, some students are no nimbler with moral fine points than they are with quantum mechanics.
The ideology behind some character programs is unmistakably political and tilts toward the instructor’s views on social justice. The professors, for example, explicitly equate immorality with being success oriented. Like many moral educators, they sniff disapprovingly at lists of virtues and “conventional rules. The trouble is practical, conventional rules and values — honesty, respect, kindness and reasoned obedience — are precisely what we’re lacking and what most children can understand.
We don’t need a character bandwagon. We don’t need to usurp parents’ sovereignty and discretion. We don’t need posters, grants or curricula, and we don’t need to preempt academics for organic moral musings.
I teach students character by what I believe, what I expect, what I enforce and how I act. I acknowledge when I fail. I try to judge justly.
This can be a heavy lift for schools and teachers in a narcissistic age when lawsuits and student empowerment matter more than knowledge and decency. It’s hard to stand up for what’s right when it’s considered virtuous to tolerate vicious behavior. It’s hard to demand more respectful discourse from students than they witness every day on the national stage. It’s hard to champion virtue when expediency and ambition are prized above truth.
Moral education belongs at home. School should be a workplace where practical morality rules. I’m supposed to teach English, and my students are supposed to learn it.
Character is what we develop and display along the way.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. He would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.