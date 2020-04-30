Property taxes: The Stowe Select Board has changed the May 15 due date to June 15, 2020. Payments may be made by mail to P.O. Box 730, Stowe, VT 05672, online at townofstowevt.org or hand-delivered to the Akeley Memorial Building and placed in the drop box located in the front door.
Payments must be received in full in the Town Treasurer’s Office by 4:30 p.m. on the tax-due date or postmarked on the due date by a qualified agency, but not a postage meter. Any credit-card payment, money order or other electronic transfer must be marked to indicate that it was sent prior to 4:30 p.m. on the tax-due date. You may view the policy for the collection of current and delinquent taxes at townofstowevt.org.
• Main Street Overhead Utility/Village Sidewalk Project: The project is off to a soft start with the installation of message boards, temporary signs and materials delivery.
Starting May 11 and for about six weeks, South Main Street will be closed to through traffic from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. with only local traffic permitted. Passenger vehicles will be rerouted via Depot Street and Thomas Lane. Trucks will be detoured via Moscow Road, Barrows Hill, Luce Hill and Mountain Road.
Access to Mac’s Market and the Stowe Public Safety Facility will be maintained. The work is anticipated to be performed during the day. Construction updates will be posted on Front Porch Forum. Also, you can have construction updates emailed directly to you by signing up through Stay Connected on the municipal web site at townofstowevt.org.
• Morristown to Stowe paving project: VTrans will be paving Route 100 between Morristown and Stowe this construction season. The work will start in Morristown and move toward Stowe. No nighttime work is scheduled. Also, no construction work is allowed during the peak times of 7 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. The start date is May 11. Construction updates will follow as more information becomes available.
• Face masks: With support from Stowe Volunteer Firefighters Inc., Stowe Rescue Inc. and Stowe Mountain Rescue Association Inc., the Town of Stowe is able to provide two cloth face masks to every full-time resident of Stowe.
These masks are being provided under the guidance of the Vermont Department of Health, which indicates you should wear a cloth mask to cover your mouth and nose when outside your home, and around others.
The first round of masks will be mailed out this week. If you are not a full-time resident, or need more than the two provided, please email masks@stowevt.gov and you will be added to the list.
• Outdoor recreation: With the weather improving, more and more folks are outside enjoying our many recreational options. It is important that while doing so, we remember a few things.
Many of our trails are only a couple of feet wide. Please remember and respect social distancing.
If you reach a trailhead and find the parking lot full, seek an alternate location and avoid hanging out in crowded parking lots.
Due to the wet conditions and time of year, many of our trails are in a fragile state. Please remain on lower elevations until the state of Vermont indicates that the higher elevations are dry and open for use.
• Municipal offices: The town offices remain closed to the public except for the town clerk’s office by appointment. The town clerk can accommodate only one customer at a time in order to maintain social distancing. Request for an appointment can be sent to townclerk@stowevt.gov or by calling 253-6133.
• Road crew: The road crew is on the job, but it is not business as usual. In accordance with the governor’s “Stay Home, Stay Safe” directive and more specific guidance provided by the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development, “road crews shall only do repairs to roadway infrastructure necessary to ensure the imminent safety of motorists. Repairs such as big potholes, or failing culverts, necessary grading of dirt roads to keep them passable, and similar maintenance activities are allowed.” Also, “other normal springtime maintenance is only permitted if they can be done in accordance with the Phased Restart Work Safe Guidance concerning outdoor work and low-contact work restricting work crews to five people per job/location.”
• Thank you: I would like to thank all our state and municipal leaders who have worked tirelessly to help guide us through COVID-19, including Kyle Walker, who is doing a superb job serving as Stowe’s health officer. I would also like to thank all the municipal employees for adjusting to the “new normal” and while keeping essential functions going.
Most importantly, I would like to thank all of you for your voluntary cooperation.
Charles Safford is Stowe’s town manager.