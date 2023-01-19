Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s federal holiday took on particular significance this year for me and our family. In November, we travelled to Atlanta, King’s birthplace, to celebrate our friends’ daughter’s bat mitzvah.
Crossing faith lines on the Sunday morning of our trip, we took our family of five to Ebenezer Baptist Church, where King worshiped, where both his grandfather and father pastored, and where he became co-pastor with his father until his assassination in 1968.
This Sunday was just days after the November election, and the senior pastor since 2005 has been Rev. Raphael Warnock. The election was just set toward a run off, a historic moment in the life of the nation, as the first Deep South state with two Black candidates representing the major parties vying for a seat in the Senate.
I have always been drawn to King’s legacy: his fight for civil rights; his soaring rhetoric and his ability to capture the world’s attention on issues of human rights, jobs, dignity, opportunity, poverty, freedom, war and beyond; and his willingness to put everything on the line, including his own life, for the sake of the cause. As fellow clergy, I am motivated by his use of religion to pursue what is good in humankind’s actions.
But even with this inspiration from Martin Luther King Jr. and the historic moment we were in this past November, I still could not have anticipated the impact it would have on me to go to Ebenezer Baptist Church. It was at Ebenezer that I had one of the most profound spiritual experiences of my life.
A few days prior, when we told our eldest son we were going, he spent the next days wrestling and wondering how we would fit in there. I believe he felt awkward or anxious walking into a church where the color of our skin differentiated us, and where a different religion, not ours, was being practiced. If I was being as honest as my son was, I too was feeling those same feelings.
Essentially, these words are a reflection on the questions our son was asking himself — how we who are not Black fit into their lives and their experiences — questions that each of us must ask ourselves.
That Saturday we went to celebrate the bat mitzvah at The Temple, the flagship Atlanta synagogue. Ebenezer and The Temple have a deep-seated relationship going back generations.
There, amid great celebration and joy with our friends, we also learned about how on Oct. 12, 1958, “white supremacists calling themselves the ‘Confederate Underground’ exploded a bomb made of fifty sticks of dynamite at the entrance,” causing great structural damage, “but thankfully resulted in no injuries or deaths,” according to The Temple website. “The bombing was in retaliation for the outspoken activism of The Temple’s senior rabbi, Jacob Rothschild, (who) from the earliest days of his tenure, criticized segregation and advocated for racial equality.”
As we walked into Ebenezer Baptist Church the next day, we were greeted warmly by the ushers. Some 1,000 or more parishioners gathered. The band played.
And I began to cry. No, I began to weep. Such tears came forth from the deepest place within.
It began with the music. The soaring music. What soul. What depth. I was just so moved by the experience of joyful togetherness. It was the people. Exuberance and emotion spilled forth. People were singing, hands were in the air, delight and smiles spread across people’s faces.
The humanity of it all caught me off guard. The beautiful expression of unbridled life, lives being soulfully led, triggered in me emotions of faith and spiritual connection I didn’t know existed within me in that way.
Beyond an intellectual knowing, I began to understand just how rooted the Black experience is at the very foundation of this nation. But more, how the Black American story and experience — past and present — is at the very moral and spiritual center of this great country.
Yes, many peoples have come to these great lands. Yes, let us celebrate our diversity of stories and experiences, let us lift the stories of the many who immigrated here, including the many who have struggled and overcame challenges, including my own Jewish people.
In the plurality, we are one. And let us not forget the centrality of the Indigenous experience.
Still, at that moment, I first understood the power of reckoning with the American past and present racism as a catalyst for positive change on so many issues in our society. Our moral compass is tied to our capacity to reflect on slavery, Jim Crow, mass incarceration and all the lingering after effects of racism’s origins to this today.
But much more, I understood, through the joyful, uplifting presence of that congregation that despite the odds against a people, their triumph has become the great backbone of American life and morality.
This was most true when Warnock began preaching. His speech was called “Shake it Off.” He preached about how we can shake off continuous, ongoing adversities and rise above them. How Black America has done that through generations. How the Black church has done so since its founding, turning a tool of oppression against it into a liberatory tool of power.
During the sermon, the woman directly behind me kept calling out: “Speak it preacher!” “Amens” were being heard from all corners. What struck me so clearly was the joy in the room. The joy despite the struggle. The joy despite oppression. The joy for life and liberation.
It resonated so deeply for me because in such different ways, it reminded me of the Jewish experience of survival and how we have thrived with abundant joy, despite continuous, ongoing adversities.
In the Torah portions of this season, we read from the book of Exodus, and the long march from slavery to freedom. Despite countless acts of adversity, from the hardships of forcibly building the pyramids, to children being murdered, and yet, our Israelite ancestors prevailed.
Martin Luther King Jr. famously wrote in his 1963 Letter from a Birmingham Jail that “freedom is never given voluntarily by the oppressor; it must be demanded by the oppressed.”
Pharaoh never gave us our freedom voluntarily. Our ancestors demanded it. The midwives who refused to kill the baby boys. Miriam who cared for her brother Moses. Pharaoh’s daughter who smuggled baby Moses into the palace. And all the Israelites who, “groaning under their bondage, cried out, and their cry for help from bondage rose up to G-d.” (Exodus 2:23)
This is a story, perhaps the story, that has most resonated for Jews, for Black Christians, and for Western society. It is a story that speaks to the core of our humanity because we draw strength that we shall not be pacified by bondage, but instead we shall rise up again and again against oppression.
Every time that we consider how we can better treat the most vulnerable members of our society, we must draw from the humanity that grows out of the oppressed who seek liberation, we must draw from the story of our Exodus from Egypt, from the Black American experience and their humanity and triumph, and from all the stories and experiences of those most marginalized.
In centering their stories as our stories, our moral compass grows from a core that cannot be shaken, and from a reckoning that has come to pass.
Liberation grows especially from a joy, faith and exuberant love that, in spite of countless injustices, we know we shall reach the promised land. Can I get an amen to that?
Rabbi David Fainsilber is the spiritual leader and first full-time rabbi of the Jewish Community of Greater Stowe.
