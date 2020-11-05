Democracy is messy, but in the way that gardening is messy; the mess is part of creating something beautiful and healthful — as long as something beautiful and healthful is what you plant and tend and what takes root. If the past five years have shown us anything, it is that there are ugly, dangerous, invasive species looking for any opportunity to spread and choke out what we had intended to harvest.
Unless we are vigilant.
This election, the dangers to our democracy flourishing were greater than I have seen in my 51 years, and I’ve heard the same from folks generations older than I am. One of those dangers, COVID-19, was not of our making, but was certainly within our ability to manage and minimize the harm it could do. Today, the virus rages out of control in many regions of our country, keeping families apart and creating risk with every trip outside our homes — including to cast an in-person ballot.
In a country that treasures its citizens and its democracy, the goal of everyone in an official capacity related to voting should have been to ensure that the pandemic not prevent Americans from participating in our democracy. Wouldn’t that have been lovely?
Wouldn’t it have been nice if both major parties across the country believed so strongly in the messages and policies that they were advocating for, that they believed they would win the day with maximum voter participation?
We believed it and lived it here in Vermont to a great degree.
But Vermont’s a different kind of place. Once again, I’m reminded of my great good fortune to be the daughter of two wonderful people — one born here and the other a transplant — who knew without question that this is where they would tend and raise their family. I know a lot of folks don’t appreciate all the campaign signs during election season, but I find them reassuring. So often I pass a group of signs on someone’s lawn, just as they are at my parents’ home, that represent an engaged electorate and an independence of thought. Signs supporting candidates of both parties for various state and national races with a “Black Lives Matter” sign in the mix are common enough to not be surprising, but they sure do make me smile every time I see them.
Vermont has a tendency to go relatively unnoticed on the national scene, except when our junior senator is running in a presidential primary. It’s a shame, really. From our handling of the pandemic to our expansion of voting access, we have modeled how both can be successfully managed. Neither has been perfect or without some conflict and dissention, but that’s the healthy part of the messiness of living in a democracy.
In contrast to Vermont, many other states have seen battles against increased access to the polls in state, district and federal appeals courts. A few have reached the U.S. Supreme Court. Overwhelmingly, the courts have decided in favor of making voting more available and safer during this time of COVID-19. That both parties are not working tirelessly toward that goal is nothing short of anti-democratic. Just look at what Republican super-lawyer, Ben Ginsberg, had to say in his recent Washington Post op-ed:
“This is as un-American as it gets. It returns the Republican Party to the bad old days of ‘voter suppression’ that landed it under a court order to stop such tactics — an order lifted before this election.”
Ben Ginsberg has represented Republican campaigns for nearly 40 years and has played key roles in disputed elections, including Bush v. Gore. He is not a Republican in Name Only or “never-Trumper.” Even he could not remain silent in the face of widespread voter suppression efforts in which he saw his party engaging.
I don’t know where our country is headed politically, but I do know that a political party focused on decreasing access to voting, rather than finding ways to appeal to more voters, is a losing long-term strategy. I do know that greater access to and participation in our elections is what will move us closer to the “more perfect union” that the nation’s founders envisioned.
If you find yourself on the wrong side of the 15th and 19th Amendments, the Voting Rights Act of 1965 (even in its diminished form), and actions on the state level to expand voter participation, ask why you believe fewer people participating in our democracy is a good thing. Why do the policies, messages and candidates put forth only prevail if voting can be suppressed? And then ask, is that really a democracy at all?
Lisa Senecal is co-founder of The Maren Group, a writer, and member of the Vermont Commission on Women. She lives in Stowe. Email letters to news@stowereporter.com.
