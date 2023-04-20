Rob Roper

Rob Roper

If you just paid your Vermont state taxes and thought wow that was brutal, you’re not wrong. According to the Tax Foundation, in 2022 Vermont already had the 4th highest state and local tax burden in the country at 13.6 percent. But, oh, wait until next year!

After winning veto-proof majorities in both chambers of the Legislature in November in an election largely focused on abortion rights, Vermont Democrats are now claiming mandates on just about every issue that ever sparked a glimmer in their eye, from climate change and child care to paid leave — you name it.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.