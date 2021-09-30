My summer wardrobe can, at best, be described as careless.
As in, I could care less. Summer is the annoying season that comes between a cold and cozy rainy spring and frosty autumn mornings.
I have clothes for cold spring days, a plethora of choices for crisp autumn afternoons. We aren’t even going to bother dragging the winter wardrobe into the conversation. A wardrobe that has a depth and breadth achieved through decades of working in a ski shop and an unfortunate obsession with wool.
Formal or informal, from footwear to a selection of hats, my wardrobe rocks the cold months.
My summer wardrobe is a collection of old T-shirts, ancient bike skorts and a couple of skirts that fit much better when I was an inch taller than I am today. It is my considered opinion that when you lose height as you age you don’t lose it. It settles down comfortably around your middle.
Your weight stays the same, mass is conserved, becoming the volume that defeats waistbands once fastened comfortably.
Summers, to my mind, are short and erratic, and hardly worth the effort. I bought a sun hat this year, got a free T-shirt and discarded a skirt that is never, I’m sure, ever going to fasten again without doing an injury to my insides. I called this “updating my summer wardrobe.”
But it is the end of September, and the tomatoes won’t die. Any self-respecting unprotected tomato plant should, by this date, have been hit with a killing frost. Naturally, because we are Vermonters and tomatoes are precious to us, we’d have tried to cover them, and brought the pinkish and the pale green into the house to ripen under layers of newspaper to deck the last of the cold hearty salad greens.
That said, as we dutifully and secretly draped sheets around the garden, we’d be celebrating that having put up the necessary quarts of chopped tomatoes for stews, the pints of salsa and marinara sauce, the half pints of tomatoes further reduced into a thicker paste for pizzas, nature has seen fit to end the season. The remaining tomatoes can be rolled into the compost guilt free.
Not this season. Or as Emily put it on the local forum after reading yet another voice crying plaintively into the glass shortage: “Tell me you have tomato plants and apple trees without telling me you have tomato plants and apple trees.”
The popularity of commercially canned foods dates back to the 19th century and the French who, in 1795, offered a prize for anyone who could come up with a process for producing shelf stable food that could be shipped out to feed its armies. By 1804 they had a factory sealing meat into tin cans. Canned food pre-dates the can opener; soldiers in the Civil and Crimean wars slashed cans open with sabers. One hundred years later, the Max Ams Machine Company of New York patented the double-seam process used to seal a modern can.
So by World War II the convenience of canned food had so changed the landscape of food production and storage the population had to be taught how to grow and preserve food for the war effort. Don’t know where to start when it comes to growing your own and canning it? Neither did your great grandmother.
This season, the freeze that should have killed off my garden hasn’t arrived. Research has documented that three of our seasons are getting shorter — and warmer — and one is getting longer and hotter. Naturally, the one I have no wardrobe or patience for.
In the Northern Hemisphere mid-latitudes, the length of summer has increased from 78 to 95 days since the mid-1950s, while winter has contracted, from 76 to 73 days. Worse, my favorite season of all, autumn, which requires the most precise deployment of wool and layers for optimal comfort and style, has decreased by five days through the dataset, which only runs to 2011.
In other words, at an average loss of 1.7 days per decade autumn is now 6.7 days shorter than it was 70 years ago.
Vermont is actively moving forward with a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and it is shaping up to look a lot like what your great grandmother experienced in the 1930s.
For example, the official Vermont government website scrapfoodwaste.org has tips and tricks for reducing food waste and the carbon footprint through judicious purchasing and storage techniques, with a link to lovefoodhatewaste.com. There you’ll find recipes that look suspiciously like they’re dressed up versions of something you’d have found in a newspaper in the 1930s where “Buy Wisely, Cook Carefully, Eat it All” was the cry on the home front.
You’ll also find a sidebar announcing “wasted food accounts for more greenhouse gas emissions globally than all of the commercial flights we take each year.”
But anyone who has trundled a bag of recycling down to the transfer station knows scraps and spoiled food are only part of the contribution food makes to the greenhouse gas issue. Not only are you lugging down a bucket of moldy waste that’s attracted more than its fair share of fruit flies, but you’ve got a bag of containers with you as well.
Oh sure, there’s some junk mail in there and a pile of cardboard from your latest indiscretion on Amazon, but there’s also plastic tubs, jugs and bottles. There are cans and tins, not to mention the plastic film and bags you can’t recycle tucked into your trash bags.
What else did you bring home in a bottle of spaghetti sauce besides plastic waste and diesel fumes? Water. Water from areas of the country where water is scary scarce is packed into that bottle, and while maybe — although it is unlikely — that bottle will be recycled, the water will never be restored to that watershed.
I’ve heard, too many times for it to be funny, that the most expensive tomatoes you’ll ever eat are the ones you’ve grown yourself. So, let’s do the math. Eight tomato plants at the Hardwick Farmer’s market: $9. Glass from the hardware: average price $1.15 per jar. Number of jars of tomato-based food currently in my basement, conservatively: 40. Jars packed for friends: 24. Price per jar: $1.16. Estimated life of a canning jar: indefinite (I’m using ring and bale Liberty Jars from 1940 now that I’m out of modern Ball jars). Waste generated upon using the contents of the jar: a single flat disk of metal. Replacement of seals for next season: $3.50. Starting cost of a pint of homemade spaghetti sauce next year: 30 cents per jar.
This weekend a friend came over and we packed tomatoes into jars for her pantry. Next year we’ll likely be doing it again because tomatoes love long hot summers.
But I don’t.
To quote another WWII era poster: “Food is A Weapon,” and we’re going to fight, one glass jar at a time.
Tamara Burke and her family were longtime residents of Stowe, leaving the Garnache-Morrison Memorial Forest as a gift to the community. She and her husband, the sheep, and a riot of golden retrievers now call Craftsbury home. She continues to work in Stowe.
