This month, we mote one-year anniversaries. One year since I went into the office. One year since I attended in-person religious services. One year since I hugged a friend. One year since my children were in person in school full time.
One year since the last meeting where someone brought homemade cookies and we wondered why they were oatmeal raisin instead of chocolate chip. One year since I wasn’t worried about my job. One year since I wasn’t worried about my business, my mortgage, feeding my family. One year since I wasn’t worried.
These anniversaries will be stressful, and they will be sad. They will pile on top of other emotional stress: lost loved ones, lost year of high school or college, lost playdates, lost businesses. Lost milestones with our kids, and lost time with our elders. For some in our community, the stress has been enormous, especially if there were already other stressors in their lives.
If you are feeling stress, there are some places to get short-term support and referrals. COVID Support VT has counselors who are available for short-term emotional support and a listening ear. This is free and confidential. Call 2-1-1 (866-652-4636), and choose option #2. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. (covidsupportvt.org/get-support)
If there’s an acute mental health emergency, Lamoille County Mental Health’s crisis line is available 24-7, 365 days a year. Call (802-888-8888) or text (VT to 741741) with any level of mental health emergency.
This is a moment when we can all help to take care of one another’s mental health. Mental health first aid teaches members of the community how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental illness and substance use in their friends and neighbors. The training will teach you to identify problems early and increase the chances people get the help they need as soon as possible.
Upcoming free virtual trainings for community members are Adult Mental Health First Aid, March 23, and Youth Mental Health First Aid, April 27. (covidsupportvt.org/workshops)
•••
For people with substance use issues, this past year has been incredibly difficult. There are ways that all community members can support those with substance use issues.
First, know the scope of the risk.
Fentanyl is a contaminant that is responsible for 88 percent of overdose deaths. At one time, fentanyl mostly was found contaminating opioids such as heroin, making them far more risky for overdose. It is easy to detect fentanyl by using a fentanyl test strip.
The illegal substance market has changed lately, and we’re beginning to see more stimulants such as crack cocaine and methamphetamines in our area. In addition, fentanyl is now regularly being found contaminating those stimulants, as well as counterfeit pharmaceuticals. This means that people using any illegal substance should be testing for fentanyl.
As always, only use prescription drugs that were prescribed by a doctor and were obtained from a legitimate pharmacy. Parents are reminded to lock up both prescription drugs and over the counter medications. This protects children who may accidentally ingest them, as well as teens at risk for substance misuse.
Second, know how you can help people at risk.
North Central Vermont Recovery Center has supplies that can help prevent death by overdose. Harm reduction packs have fentanyl test strips and Narcan (naloxone), as well as hats, socks and other useful items.
What is Narcan? It’s an easy-to-administer, lifesaving treatment for an opiate overdose. Anyone can administer it, and it can buy someone who is overdosing time for medical personnel to arrive.
Who should have Narcan on hand? Anyone. You, me, store clerks, clergy, landlords, neighbors, parents. Sometimes people think, “I don’t know anyone who uses drugs.” You may, however, without knowing it. People have been saved in local grocery store parking lots or by the neighbor who didn’t even know someone was using drugs.
So, carry Narcan. Carry multiple doses. Some of the drugs now available are so powerful that one or two doses won’t do it, and six or seven seven doses are needed.
Here are three things you should know about how to help someone experiencing an overdose:
• Carry multiple doses of Narcan. If you are someone who encounters people other than your cat, you should have Narcan on hand.
• If you administer Narcan, still call 911. Narcan buys someone time, but they still need medical help.
• Good Samaritan laws protect you. You won’t be held liable and you won’t be prosecuted for possession if you administer Narcan and call for help.
It’s really easy to get Narcan. Simply call the North Central Vermont Recovery Center at 802-851-8120 or email daniel.franklin@ncvrc.com. You can get a harm reduction pack or doses of Narcan for free. Their website, ncvrc.com, also has a video on how to administer Narcan.
How stressful has the last year been? Dan Franklin, executive director of North Central Vermont Recovery Center, says you can measure it in Narcan doses. “In a normal year we’d give out 300 doses. We’ve given out over 2,000 in the last year.”
•••
Finally, there’s one more way you can help people at risk. If you suspect a child is being abused or neglected, call 1-800-649-5285 to report it — 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. You do not need to know exactly what is happening, and all Vermonters are encouraged to report their concerns about children’s safety.
If a child is in immediate danger, dial 911 or the local police first. Then, call to make a report.
Emily Rosenbaum is public information officer for the Lamoille Area Health and Human Services Response Command Center (LAH2S-RCC), a collection of people from about 30 area health and human services agencies working together to meet the health, food, mental health/substance misuse, shelter and employment needs of the Lamoille health region.
