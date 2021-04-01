On May 11, Stowe voters will be asked to decide whether they would like Stowe to leave the Lamoille South Unified Union school district. Ballots will be mailed in April for early voting. Before Stowe voters can decide how to vote, they need full information.
In the past, we were two school districts and then became one. Now, we are one district considering becoming two. These are very different things.
The reasons we had for not merging may not be relevant now that we are merged. We believe the following questions are all critical to understanding what a vote to leave the district would mean for the future:
• If we leave the district, are we guaranteed to go back into a supervisory union structure like we had before? Or could Stowe be left as its own, isolated district or forced into some other structure?
• A December 2019 legislative report showed inequities in the equalized pupil formula, which determines how much money each town has to put into the education fund to get money back out. The Legislature has indicated they will move to fix the inequities in the formula. When those changes are made, what is Stowe’s likely tax rate in a separate district versus the current unified union?
• How much will it cost to separate Stowe’s schools from Morrisville and Elmore? Will the three towns carry that cost or will Stowe pay it all?
• We hear that a big reason for this separation is that Stowe didn’t have AP classes during the pandemic year. Why didn’t Stowe have AP classes? Will Stowe have AP classes next year? Do school boards make decisions about AP classes?
• We also hear that Stowe has dropped in certain school rankings. Is that so, and has Stowe dropped in all measures? If so, what are factors that contribute to that drop?
• Are there significant educational benefits to Stowe being a separate district? What about climate and social-emotional benefits?
• Are there significant educational benefits to Stowe remaining in Lamoille South Unified Union? What about climate and social-emotional benefits?
• Is this vote a legal pathway to separation?
• What happens next in the process after the vote?
• Enrollment is down. What are the reasons families have chosen to remove their students from the schools? Have you asked for feedback from all families who have removed their children from the schools? How many families plan to re-enroll next year?
Next year we will have two new administrators in our district and we will need to look at ways to educate our children in a post-pandemic world. Where should we be putting our energy — governance or education? Should we look to past models and metrics or should we instead think creatively about what we want for our kids in the future?
These questions are relevant not just to people with children in the schools, but to all taxpayers and community members.
Superintendent Tracy Wrend will attend the Stowe Selectboard meeting on Monday, April 12, at 5:30 p.m. We urge all voters to attend that meeting and ask their own questions, and then to vote on or before May 11.
This perspective is offered by a group of Stowe parents and taxpayers, including Barbara Baraw, Emily Bradbury, Catherine Crawley, Maria Davies, Jacquie Mauer, Molly Mitchell, Morgan Nichols, Cameron Page, Molly Pindell, Emily Rosenbaum, Dave Wilkens, Norm Williams, Matt Young, and Cara Zimmerman.
