The hospitality community has suffered through the most disruptive and economically impactful year that any of us have ever experienced. Stowe’s tourism-driven economy was hit hard by the travel guidelines that prevented people worldwide from visiting. COVID-19 has been rough, to say the least, but as we look toward the continued re-opening of our economy and the vital summer and fall seasons and beyond, I am hopeful Stowe and Vermont’s tourism industries will rebound.
As executive director of our area’s destination marketing organization, I am tremendously grateful for the local businesses that worked tirelessly to adjust on-the-fly to all the significant changes throughout the last 15 months. A big thank you goes out to area businesses, the town, community organizations and community members for collectively getting us through this.
I’m also grateful for the state efforts of our federal delegation, state legislators, and the governor and state agencies, which provided much-needed funding and support, as well as our partners who have been critical in support of our region and businesses. The phrase rising tides raise all ships has taken on an even more important meaning.
Because of these efforts, Stowe is poised to bounce into a new normal. People are ready to travel and visit Stowe, and Stowe is ready to welcome visitors with open arms. Recent travel data and trends show excitement to travel is now at its highest point in the pandemic, with more than 70 percent of people being ready to travel or already traveling, with 73 percent having planned travel in the last week. Personally, I recently took my daughter, mother and sister on a full-day adventure, re-discovering area trails, waterfalls and places to eat.
The vaccine roll-out has been a big contributor to travel readiness. I strongly encourage everyone to get the vaccine, and am confident the vaccine will help Stowe and Vermont move toward economic recovery. As more people are vaccinated and the state opens up, travelers will be looking for their next escape.
Our goal for this summer of pandemic recovery is to create a summer campaign addressing why people love coming here. Stowe is a destination for every type of traveler, and offers everything from relaxing getaways to non-stop adventures. Data shows people are most interested in the most unique experiences, which is why as we reopen this spring and summer, our focus of “Only In Stowe” addresses three key themes that distinguish us: the area’s breathtaking scenery, small-town charm and outdoor recreation.
With the annual National Travel & Tourism Week upon us this week, it’s the perfect time to thank the town, community and local businesses as it spotlights the collective strength of the U.S. travel industry, as well as the critical role that travel will play in driving economic recovery efforts and building the path forward through this year’s theme, “Power of Travel.”
Stowe offers travelers what they are looking for — fun, memorable and relaxing vacations. A tremendous amount of gratitude goes out to local businesses, employees, the larger community, town government and our partners to make this a reality for visitors, to welcome them back with our fully-vaccinated open arms.
Carrie Simmons is executive director of Stowe Area Association.
