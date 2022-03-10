The Vermont Board of Education, with help from the Agency of Education, has violated the due process and equal protection rights of the voters in Stowe, Morristown and Elmore. The state board has conditionally approved the withdrawal of Readsboro, Westminster and Ripton from their respective school districts while it has arbitrarily and capriciously determined that Stowe must remain merged forever in the Lamoille South Unified Union School District.
On May 11, 2021, the town of Stowe voted to withdraw from the Lamoille South Unified Union School District. The vote overwhelmingly supported a withdrawal: 1,068 to 464. Our vote was certified by the secretary of state’s office.
On Dec. 7, 2021, Morristown and Elmore ratified Stowe’s vote (Morristown 998-751; Elmore 225-114).
But according to the state board, these votes don’t count or matter.
For context, it’s important to recall the Stowe and Elmore-Morristown school boards’ deliberations on whether to merge during enactment of Act 46. At no time before or during the enactment of Act 46 were towns ever informed that “if you wait until you are forcibly merged, you will lose your option to withdraw and will forever be merged.”
The school boards of Stowe and Elmore-Morristown, along with other school boards in Vermont, were presented with carrots — tax incentives— to entice them to voluntarily merge. Stowe’s school board, together with Elmore-Morristown’s school board, weighed whether to merge to receive those carrots, but we decided against it and chose to pursue Act 46’s alternative governance structure. As the Agency of Education worked to cajole towns to merge, there was never even a whisper that there would be dire consequences to those towns who chose to pursue this alternative.
A forever-merger was never discussed, much less conveyed to the public, by lawmakers, the governor, the Agency of Education, or the board of education.
Would discussions and deliberations by our school boards been different if we had been notified that pursuing an alternative governance structure could lead to a forever merger? Most definitely.
After our alternative structure proposal was denied, on Feb. 26, 2019, Stowe, Morristown and Elmore voted to form the Lamoille South Unified Union School District and adopt articles of agreement, as drafted and approved by the State Agency of Education and State Board of Education.
The articles include a provision that permits a town to withdraw after two years of a merger. Yet, now the state agencies claim that this withdrawal provision doesn’t matter — as if the provision doesn’t exist. It’s sleight of hand and doublespeak by these state actors.
The board of education’s decisions on which towns can and cannot withdraw have shifted with the wind. First, only towns in voluntary merged school districts can withdraw (Readsboro, Ripton). Then, only towns in forced merged union school districts can withdraw (Westminster). With respect to Stowe, which is in a forced merged unified union school district, the state education board has determined that Stowe cannot withdraw.
The decision to permit a town to withdraw from a forced merged union school district and not a forced merged unified union school district makes no sense. Recently, the town of Lincoln voted to withdraw from Mt. Abraham Unified Union school district, a voluntary merged unified union school district. Will the state board now decide that the voluntary versus forced merger distinction only applies to unified union school districts, not union school districts?
We haven’t been treated fairly. We haven’t received equal protection. We’ve been on the receiving end of arbitrary and capricious actions by the State Board of Education and Agency of Education. They have run amok.
It’s a sad day in Vermont — a travesty of justice — when towns must get a court order to compel state agencies to treat towns equally and fairly.
These state agencies are coordinating their efforts against Stowe’s withdrawal. It’s high time to redress the disparate and unfair treatment of Stowe by the state educational agencies. They have turned a blind eye and deaf ear to the will of the voters in Stowe, Morristown and Elmore. We cannot allow our votes to be suppressed. We must fight to ensure that our votes are counted, and our voices are heard in the state of Vermont.
Richard Bland, Jim Brochhausen and Leigh Pelletier are all former Stowe School Board directors who have led the effort to pull Stowe out of the Lamoille South Unified Union School District.
