Is a $30 parking fee the best way to solve a traffic problem on the Mountain Road?
The resort’s parking fee may be a good thing for the resort, but it has the potential to be a real problem for the town and the many hotels, restaurants and businesses on the Mountain Road. Stowe Mountain Resort general manager Bobby Murphy said that the parking plan is wholly a way to get more cars off the Mountain Road. (“Stowe Mountain Resort releases parking prices on web,” Stowe Reporter, May 19, 2022)
Vail wants more parking but can’t get approval, so it seeks to limit access to its existing parking. Murphy hopes to limit that access by having visitors either park their cars somewhere in town and take the shuttle bus to the mountain, or carpool with at least four people in the car. If those events occur, then Vail will not need new parking.
But let’s look at those options:
The first one sounds deceptively simple. The problem is where are all those additional people who will be taking the new, improved shuttle going to park their cars? If you know anything about human behavior, you can expect that they will find parking wherever they can. Perhaps in the parking lots of the Catholic church or the Jewish community center.
After all they only use their parking one day each weekend. Maybe behind the Town & Country Hotel or Sun & Ski. They are conveniently located close to bus stops, and who would know if their vehicle belonged to a guest or not. Perhaps in Gale Farms or Baggy Knees shopping centers. Plenty of parking there.
The point is that the resort has made no allowance for people to park in the town. Those who say the town has no interest in this issue are incorrect. This will turn into a huge headache for all the businesses along Mountain Road and for the police. Does the selectboard want to try to solve this problem next year when visitors are parking randomly wherever they can find a spot, or get out in front of it and take up this issue directly with the resort? This is a complicated problem, and it should not be left to the resort to come up with a parking proposal that seems to benefit it alone.
Second, the resort also proposes not to charge a parking fee for any car with four or more occupants. That imposes yet another burden on visitors. Most people these days put their skis, poles and gear in the car. To do that they usually put down one of the rear seats. If they must leave that seat up for the fourth person, then the skis must go on the roof.
That means an additional expense for many tourists who will have to buy some type of car top carrier. Perhaps it would be wiser to provide free parking to any car with three or more occupants. Cars will be reduced, and people could still get their gear inside the car.
Most states that have high occupancy vehicle lanes on their highways only require two occupants per car. That experience tells us that if you want to increase the number of people per car, then don’t make the goal so high that people can’t reasonably achieve it.
The resort benefits not only from having fewer people park in its lots but from a large influx of cash. I don’t know how many parking spaces there are at the mountain for day visitors, but at a Stowe Development Review Board hearing in 2017 the resort said there are 3,679 total spaces available. That includes the underground parking at Spruce Peak for hotel guests. If we disregard those spaces, let’s suppose that leaves 2,700 spaces for day visitors. Let’s be generous and knock off another 700 spaces for three or more people in a car.
So, 2,000 paying cars times $30 equals $60,000 per day. Multiply that by three weekend days and the resort is bringing in $180,000 per weekend. If there are 20 weekends a season that amounts to $3.6 million.
The resort has not proposed any way for there to be oversight about that money. Do we trust them to use it to benefit all of us, or just their shareholders?
The parking at Mt. Mansfield is on state land. The Mountain Road is a state road that runs through a local town. Tourism is the No. 1 industry in Stowe and in Vermont. Are the resort’s proposals the best ones to encourage tourism and resolve the issue of too much traffic on the Mountain Road.
Perhaps the state and town should take a direct interest in this matter and publicize what is being done. I encourage you to write to the Stowe Selectboard and to Gov. Phil Scott (2 Governor Aiken Avenue, Montpelier VT 05633) and make them aware of your concerns.
Stephen J. Edwards lives in Stowe.
