The Vermont Constitution requires that the Vermont House and Senate be reapportioned every 10 years based upon the most recent U.S. Census population. The first step in the process is taken by the Legislative Apportionment Board.
The board defined an ideally sized district by dividing the state’s population of 643,050 by 150 House seats, which yielded 4,287 for a single-member district and 8,574 for a two-member district. It then measured those numbers against the actual population of current districts to obtain a positive or negative deviation. The constitutions, both state and federal, require substantial equality of voting throughout the districts on a statewide basis. This is the board’s guiding principle, and it has prepared a draft proposal for the area, including Stowe.
Stowe has a population of 5,223, which has grown by 21.1 percent (909) since the 2010 census and is larger than the 4,287 benchmark. As a result, some of the residents and voters of the town must be blended into a district with a surrounding town. There is no way that Stowe can remain a single-member district.
The Legislative Apportionment Board has submitted its proposal, which would take a large portion of the east side of Stowe and add it to the town of Morristown, resulting in the formation of two districts identified as Lamoille 4 and Lamoille 6. (Copies of the maps are online at the secretary of state’s website: sos.vermont.gov/apportionment-board/resources/bca-resources.) This blending with Morristown only pertains to voting for a candidate for the House of Representatives. For all other purposes, those in the blended district will remain voters in the town of Stowe.
Following the draft proposal from the board, the boards of civil authority in individual towns meet. Stowe’s Board of Civil Authority met Nov. 3 to review the draft proposal. We were fortunate to have Rob Roper, a member of the Legislative Apportionment Board, on hand to provide insight into the process leading up to the proposal, and Stowe Rep. Heidi Scheuermann as well.
In the end, redistricting is a matter for the Legislature. Any challenge to the Legislature’s actions must be viewed by the reviewing court with great deference to the Legislature’s decisions. Any challenge would have to show that there was no rational or legitimate basis for the creation of a district. The Legislature is not obligated to create the best plan, only one that meets the criteria. Any additional proposal submitted would require consideration of the ripple effect on other districts abutting and adjoining the Stowe-Morristown district.
Members of the Stowe Board of Civil Authority listened to and questioned both Roper and Scheuermann to the satisfaction of its members. Realizing that Stowe must be divided and given the difficulties in mounting a legal challenge to whatever the Legislature ultimately decides, the board voted to support the draft proposal; one member abstained. My report back to the secretary of state’s office noted that the Stowe Board of Civil Authority voted in favor of the proposal provided that the Morristown district becomes a one-member district. Otherwise, it would make the Stowe voters a super minority.
Reapportionment is a difficult matter, and while the board would prefer to keep Stowe’s single-member House district, it realized it cannot and found the draft proposal reasonable.
Those who live in the part of Stowe that will become part of the Morristown district will remain residents of Stowe and will continue to vote in Stowe for all other purposes but will have a separate ballot to vote for Representative for the newly created Morristown district.
Leighton Detora is chair of the Stowe Board of Civil Authority.
