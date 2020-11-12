At the start of the Selectboard’s Nov. 23 meeting there will be a virtual ribbon cutting to recognize the completion of the removal of overhead utilities and poles on Main Street, the culmination of two years of major construction in our downtown. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. and can be accessed electronically at us02web.zoom.us/j/81897824430.
This investment in Stowe’s downtown will leave a lasting visual impact for generations to come and help maintain our community center’s vitality. This is a project that has been actively talked about for decades but was always put on the back burner.
But when the state indicated they were going to pave Stowe’s Class 1 highways, as well as the town’s project to replace the deteriorating sidewalks, burying the power lines became a now or never proposition. There were a number of advocates for the project, including Stowe Vibrancy and Friends of Stowe Village, but it was ultimately a decision made by the taxpayers, with this project being funded by local option tax income.
This was a very complex project to design and it could not have been accomplished in a timely manner without Harry Shepard, Stowe’s public works director and engineer. Through the public bid process, the contract was awarded to Dale E. Percy, Inc. with Gould Electric as a prime subcontractor for the electrical conduit work.
Both of these companies are local businesses based in Stowe, and the project benefited greatly from their knowledge and their commitment to their community. Also, the project could not have been done without the cooperation of local utilities, Stowe Electric and Stowe Cable. Many municipal employees were also involved in the project, including assistant town engineer Chris Jolly, who oversaw much of the day to day operations, water superintendent Joe Donati, who assisted with operations, including overseeing night work, and Abby Earle, who served as public information officer for the project, providing weekly updates and fielding questions.
Finally, the leadership of the Stowe Selectboard was invaluable by recognizing and expressing to voters the importance of Main Street to the community’s identity and economic vitality.
•••
Annual meeting, budget and development: In recognition of the pandemic and the need to avoid large gatherings in indoor spaces, the Legislature has granted Selectboards authority to warn all items by Australian ballot — including those that would normally be approved by voice vote.
While it will provide all voters an opportunity to vote on the operating budget and the amount to be raised in taxes, there will not be an opportunity to amend or discuss the budget at the annual meeting. As a result, we have published the budget development schedule to the town website and encourage participation and engagement in this budget process in order to have your voice heard.
The proposed fiscal year 2021 budget (July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022) budget and capital plan will delivered to the Selectboard at their Dec. 28 meeting. At the Jan. 4 meeting, the board will hear from non-profits requesting appropriations. On Jan. 19, the board will deliberate the budget and capital plan. Finally, on Jan. 25 they will hold a public hearing on the proposed budget and capital plan, and after the hearing they will adopt the budget, capital plan and warning to be voted on by Australian ballot. Again, we publish this schedule to encourage you to listen in on the whole process.
The selectboard has indicated its goal to keep taxes in check during this difficult economic time. We will attempt to build a budget that minimizes or avoids a tax increase without any major cuts to services.
The board has indicated that this is not the year to advance any major capital projects other than to meet existing commitments, such as local matches for bridge replacement projects and emergency projects where life and property are at risk.
•••
Era of the big capital project: Over the last decade, Stowe has taken on three multi-million-dollar capital projects — public safety building, Stowe Arena, and the Main Street overhead utility/class 1 sidewalk project. With the reduction of local option taxes this year, we don’t have the capacity to utilize these funds for anything beyond our existing committed debt service and the town is drawing down on its unallocated reserves.
Our near term and medium-term focus has turned to our significant infrastructure obligations and to comply with state stormwater mandates, including meeting 3-acre permit requirements for Memorial Park/Stowe Arena and the highway garage. These projects will take significant planning efforts and the cost is yet to be determined.
The town also needs to replace its 29-year-old aerial ladder truck, which is estimated to cost approximately $1 million. For the foreseeable future, the projects the town undertakes will likely be less exciting that those we are completing, but they are equally important to our town’s smooth operations and compliance with any state mandates.
•••
Zoning regs update: The Stowe Planning Commission is in the process of considering changes to the Stowe zoning regulations, which they will recommend to the selectboard for adoption. The current round of updates is focused on implementing recommendations of the 2018 Stowe Town Plan and addressing issues that have come up through the development review process.
If you have changes you would like the town to consider, email Tom Jackman at tjackman@stowevt.gov and he can schedule your request with the Planning Commission.
•••
Thank you: I would like to thank Paul Sakash for his tireless efforts picking up roadside litter. I would also like to recognize Dick Johannesen, who is retiring from the Stowe Free Library board after 25 years of service. He also served as the treasurer for most of his tenure.
I would like to thank Doug Veliko, who served as a member of Stowe Mountain Rescue for 29 years, including several years as chief.
Finally, I would like to recognize the passing of Dave Demeritt. David was a member of the Stowe Selectboard and longtime member of the Stowe Fire Department. His service station was where the Village green is located on the corner of Park and Main streets.
It is the combined efforts of our municipal employees and our volunteer members of the several boards, commissions and public safety organizations that provide our community with its services and character.
Charles Safford is town manager in Stowe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.