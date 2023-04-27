Last summer the Stowe Conservation Commission tested the water quality in the West Branch River, which flows from the Mt. Mansfield and Spruce Peak watersheds, over Bingham Falls, and can be seen from the Mountain Road and the Stowe Recreation Path before it joins the Little River at the Mayo Farm.

As part of the Friends of the Winooski River’s monitoring program, we sampled water at five locations along the river over a two-month period from May to July. Commission members collected samples in the morning, which were packed in a cooler and rushed off for testing at the Vermont Agricultural and Environmental Laboratory in Randolph Center.

