Last summer the Stowe Conservation Commission tested the water quality in the West Branch River, which flows from the Mt. Mansfield and Spruce Peak watersheds, over Bingham Falls, and can be seen from the Mountain Road and the Stowe Recreation Path before it joins the Little River at the Mayo Farm.
As part of the Friends of the Winooski River’s monitoring program, we sampled water at five locations along the river over a two-month period from May to July. Commission members collected samples in the morning, which were packed in a cooler and rushed off for testing at the Vermont Agricultural and Environmental Laboratory in Randolph Center.
The river was tested for chloride, nitrogen, phosphorus and E. coli. A fifth variable, daily mean discharge or average flow, available from U.S. Geological Survey, was used to compare results to flow levels at the time of sampling. (The daily average flow trends strongly down from May to August as most of the flow comes from snowmelt.)
Here’s a synopsis of the results:
• Chloride — While pristine streams have chloride levels of 2mg/L (milligrams per liter) or less, West Branch chloride levels were between 6 and 30 mg/L. The chloride standard in Vermont is 260 mg/L - average).
We saw higher chloride levels during low-flow conditions which suggest that chloride-contaminated groundwater is entering the river and diluted by rainfall. The suspected source of chloride in the West Branch is de-icing salt that has penetrated the soil near roadways.
• Nitrogen — Samples were collected at only one location, just upstream from the confluence with the Little River. The common sources of nitrogen in rivers are fertilizer, wastewater, animal wastes and atmospheric deposition (consequence of emissions from fossil fuel combustion). The July 19 sample, taken during a rainstorm and high river flow, was 1.2mg/L and was almost five times higher than nitrogen levels during dry weather and lower flows.
This suggests surface runoff from the rain that day carried nitrogen-rich substances to the river. High nitrogen is associated with blooms of algae in lakes and ponds but tends to be low in the western part of the state. Although the Vermont standard for nitrogen is 5 mg/L, this sample in the West Branch was unusually high for this part of Vermont.
• Phosphorus — The main sources of phosphorus in rivers are fertilizer, human and animal waste and industrial effluents. Except for high flow periods, the phosphorus samples taken averaged consistently around 12-14 ug/L. The phosphorus samples taken on July 19 were significantly higher than the samples taken on drier days. The phosphorus sample taken just above the Little River tributary, close to the village, was significantly higher than the next upstream sample taken at the Weeks Hill bridge area.
There is no specific standard for phosphorus, but one way of gauging phosphorus levels is to compare them to the target levels for the main lake of Lake Champlain, where the water from the West Branch ends up on its way to the St Laurence and the Atlantic Ocean. The target phosphorus level for the main lake of Lake Champlain is 10 ug/L (micrograms per liter) so the West Branch in Stowe can be considered to contribute to elevated levels in the lake.
• E. coli — Escherichia coli, or E. coli is species of bacteria present in the gut of warm-blooded animals. While it is not usually harmful, it is often used as an indicator of the presence of fecal matter and other bacteria or viruses that may cause disease. The presence of E. coli is most likely evidence of sewage or animal waste contamination. Volunteers sampled for E. coli at five locations on the West Branch four times during the summer, approximately once every month. The highest readings (150 to 305 mpn/100mL, or most probable number per 100 milliliters) were found upstream at the Mill Trail, Thompson Park and Chase Park sites on the high-flow July 19 date. Runoff from the rainfall that day likely carried animal waste to the river.
In conclusion, only a few of the samples collected from the West Branch during 2022 exceeded Vermont standards — the E. coli samples taken after a rainstorm at Mill Trail, Thompson Park, and Chase Park. While the E. coli levels were not extraordinarily high, they were high enough to cause an increased risk of illness after swimming or other contact. This pattern is seen on many Vermont streams and serves as an example of why care should be taken to avoid swimming in streams right after a rainstorm.
Perhaps contrary to what you might expect, the best time to enjoy a clean river is not during higher flow. Rivers are cleanest during low flow times.
Samples were analyzed by the Vermont Agricultural and Environmental Laboratory and the data was processed by the Friends of the Winooski River. Funding for the sampling bottles and lab analysis was provided by the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation’s LaRosa Volunteer Monitoring Program. The full data is viewable at townofstowevt.org under the conservation commission.
There is a lot we can do to help keep Vermont’s streams clean. Look for an article on this topic in the coming months or visit the Stowe Conservation Commission website for immediate thoughts. More sampling will be happening this summer.
Seb Sweatman is a member of the Stowe Conservation Commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.