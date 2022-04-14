Larry “Duke” Rhodes is retiring from Stowe Emergency Medical Services after 32 years of service.
He grew up in Nebraska Valley in Stowe by the Rhodes Bridge. As an adult, he became Stowe Rescue’s first employee, doing administrative work and serving as an EMT. Duke volunteered for Stowe Rescue for many years after obtaining his first certification in 1981.
In 1988 Rhodes advanced his certification to the advanced EMT level and worked in that capacity until his retirement. In the early years of working full-time for the town, Rhodes was integral to keeping everything on track for Stowe Rescue, now called Stowe EMS. As the only full-timer for many years, Rhodes saw to multiple administrative tasks, vehicle maintenance, supply inventory and anchored daytime crews during an era when all other responders were volunteers.
Over the years, he served also as a member of the Stowe Fire Department and the Stowe Hazardous Terrain Team — now Stowe Mountain Rescue. It is not easy to see your friends and neighbors in a painful emergency situation, but Rhodes did it in a caring manner and helped a lot of people in difficult circumstances. Thank you, Duke, for your service.
15 years
As of April 9, I have been Stowe town manager for 15 years. I am proud of the team of municipal employees we have been able to build to help the community achieve its goals. Although we have undertaken several municipal infrastructure projects, the project that has been most endearing to me was burying the Main Street utility lines.
It was most rewarding to facilitate a project where a town came together to invest in the vitality of its historic community center. I would like to thank the current and previous selectboards and the community for giving me the opportunity to serve the town. I would also like to thank all the employees for their service.
Selectboard meetings
The selectboard typically meets the second and fourth Monday of every month. We welcome public comment and if you have interest in any of the topics on the agenda, please attend, either in person or virtually, and your voice will be heard.
To introduce a matter for a future selectboard agenda to discuss a policy item, start by sending an email to me (csafford@stowevt.gov) with the appropriate background information. I can then forward to the appropriate municipal employee or body to review, further research and advise the selectboard on what is being asked and what the scope of solutions might be.
In some cases, we may refer the matter to another board, commission or committee that is better suited to consider the matter or needs to be consulted first. Once this process has been completed, we will schedule the matter for consideration as an agenda item, and it will be posted so that others who may have interest in the matter can have input.
In addition to the formal agenda, there is always a reasonable opportunity to raise items of concern or public interest in the other business portion of every meeting. This is to hear from the community on matters that they care about, and to hear brief thoughts.
If the matter raised requires any formal action of the selectboard, it will be warned for consideration at a future meeting. As always, warning a specific agenda item provides time for staff to research the topic, time for the community to see and understand what is in front of the selectboard and offers ample opportunity for the public to weigh in or provide testimony for the board’s consideration.
It is important to recognize that there is the general business of updating the selectboard on the many items that come up to keep the municipality operating smoothly, get updated on capital projects that have previously been approved or items that are required statutorily for consideration.
There is only so much time the selectboard can devote to each meeting, so please be patient as we schedule items, sometimes having to go out a month or more before we can get to your topic. Suffice it to say, with so much to cover at the meetings, they can often go late into the night and so we also ask that you be patient at meetings.
We have a strong culture of civility at selectboard meetings, we want to give each topic the time it deserves and do so in a considered manner. We thank you for taking the time to understand and participate in the community process.
If you would like to know more about selectboard meetings in terms of how agendas are set and the meetings are conducted, you can view the policy regarding selectboard meetings at townofstowevt.org under documents along with all other town ordinances and policies.
In addition, if you want to know what is going to be on a selectboard agenda you can see a legal notice in the Stowe Reporter the preceding Thursday and you stay connected by going to the town’s website and have selectboard agendas sent directly to your email.
Charles Safford is the Stowe town manager.
