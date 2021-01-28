Selectboard proposed budget and voting: The selectboard adopted a proposed fiscal year 2022 general fund operating budget for voter consideration that represents a net increase of 1.37 percent and a slight decrease in the projected property tax rate.
While the board recognizes there are a lot of needs and desires, members felt it was prudent to hold the line during the pandemic due to the private fiscal stress many individuals and businesses face. If you have any questions about the proposed budget, contact Charles Safford, Stowe town manager, at csafford@stowevt.gov or 253-7350.
The board also decided to only advance essential capital projects for consideration. These projects include the local match money to replace the failing Stagecoach Road culverts with a new bridge ($240,000), money to armor approximately 350 linear feet of streambank along Moscow Road which is being undermined ($115,000), and a highway garage roof assessment and replacement design ($15,000).
The roofing membrane on the southern side is severely deteriorated and functionally compromised. This is funding to retain a roofing consultant to assess existing conditions and prepare recommendations for the repairs and/or replacement of the roofing system. If you have any questions about the proposed capital projects, contact Harry Shepard, Stowe public works director, at hshepard@stowevt.gov or 730-3773.
In addition to voting on the general fund, you will be asked to vote to elect a town moderator, two selectboard members, and one lister. In addition, you will be asked to approve all elected officials salaries for the upcoming year: $3,000 for each selectboard member, $250 for each lister, and $100 for each annual or special town meeting over which the moderator presides.
Due to the pandemic, voting this year will be by Australian ballot, which will be mailed to all registered voters. To cast your voted ballot you can mail them to Town of Stowe, PO Box 730, Stowe, VT 05672; drop them in the secure drop box that will be placed at the Akeley Memorial Building (Town Hall, 67 Main St.); or hand deliver them to the polls on March 2 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the Stowe Arena where in-person voting will take place.
If you are not registered to vote you can do so by making an appointment with the Town Clerk’s Office by calling (802) 253-6133 or (802) 730-0787, emailing townclerk@stowevt.gov, or visiting mvp.vermont.gov to register online and track the status of your ballot. You can direct any questions pertaining to voting to the Town Clerk’s Office as well.
Town reports: The town report should be ready by Feb. 22. The entire report will be uploaded to the town’s website at townofstowevt.org. In addition, hard copies can be picked up at local gas stations, grocery stores and at the polling place. You can also have one mailed to you by calling 253-7350 or email aearle@stowevt.gov to have one mailed to you.
Lamoille FiberNet: Communications Union District: The selectboard joined the Lamoille FiberNet Communication Union District. A communications union district is an organization of two or more towns that join together as a municipal entity to build communication infrastructure together. The mission of the Lamoille FiberNet Communications Union District is “to make locally-controlled, affordable and reliable high-speed internet service available to every address in the member towns.”
For more information, you can visit their website at lamoillefiber.net or join one of their open meetings. The governing board meets every fourth Wednesday at 7 p.m. The Zoom link can be found on the site under public records.
You may also reach out to Stowe’s representatives: Stephen Friedman, representative (sfriedman@lamoillefiber.net); Scott Weathers, alternate (sweathers@lamoillefiber.net); Chris Foran, alternate (cforan@lamoillefiber.net); Larry Lackey, treasurer (llackey@lamoillefiber.net); or Lea Kilvadyova, clerk (info@lamoillefiber.net).
Selectboard emails: Members of the Stowe Selectboard have been provided governmental emails for municipally related communication. They are as follows: Lisa Hagerty, lhagerty@stowevt.gov; Billy Adams, badams@stowevt.gov; Willie Noyes, wnoyes@stowevt.gov; Morgan Nichols, mnichols@stowevt.gov; and Nick Donza, ndonza@stowevt.gov.
Charles Safford is the Stowe town manager.
