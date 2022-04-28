Longtime town of Stowe employees Bruce Godin and Mike Manning are retiring.
Godin retires after 42 years of service as the parks superintendent and Manning will retire after 36 years as parks foreman. That is a combined 78 years of service to Stowe.
Both Godin and Manning grew up in town. Whenever I had questions about Stowe, Godin was a person I often reached out to. I’ll always remember fondly riding around in his pickup truck chewing the fat with him.
Many community members got to know both men from spending time ice skating at the former Jackson Arena with its open walls and sometimes frigid temperatures. Due to its age and condition, it wasn’t always easy to keep the rink operational, but Godin and Manning always managed to keep it going.
Some local kids also had the good fortune to work with the parks crew during the summer. I called it Camp Bruce, where they were always expected to work hard and be responsible. Some may have grumbled at times, but they learned how to work, which will serve them well in life.
Godin and Manning could also be seen around the community taking care of the grounds and parks facilities during the warm weather months. Both are strong men with a gentle touch and a green thumb. When we needed something to turn green, we turned to the parks crew and their leadership to make it happen.
Probably the thing that touches me the most is the care they take of Stowe’s cemeteries and the burial of her citizens. Many of these people were their friends and neighbors. I hope when I come to my final resting place, I am laid down to rest in a place so well taken care of and with such compassion.
Some other things the community should be thankful to Godin for was the establishment of the Quiet Path, which was his idea. He is also the person who came up with the Stowe logo you see on municipal signs and vehicles.
We will be looking for a new parks superintendent and foreman. While we won’t be able to replace these two co-workers and friends, it is an opportunity for two others to continue a proud tradition and leave their own mark on Stowe.
Night for newcomers
The town and Stowe Vibrancy are hosting A Newcomers’ Night event, Tuesday, May 31, 5-7 p.m. at the Stoweflake Resort, with support from Pall Spera Real Estate, Copley Hospital and Milford Cushman Design Group.
The event is to welcome the 200-plus residents who have recently arrived in Stowe. Key organization speakers will introduce the town, health care, school and volunteer organizations. Newcomers will be able to mingle and talk to members of our many volunteer organizations.
At the municipal tables we will also provide an opportunity for people to register to vote, obtain a library card, register for recreation programs, and otherwise ask questions about the community. The event is free to both volunteer organizations and newcomers. Volunteer organizations must RSVP to Mary Altadonna (mary.skelton@gmail.com) to reserve table space. Reservations for newcomers are also required at bit.ly/3xXTGAS.
The Stowe community works well because so many people bring special skills and have a serve-others attitude.
We look forward to meeting our new neighbors.
Charles Safford is the Stowe town manager.
