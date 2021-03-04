We are writing to make the community aware of a cluster of current positive cases of COVID-19.
As community leaders, we have been in touch with the Vermont Department of Health and the Agency of Human Services, and are looking forward to a meeting with them this week. We want to be sure we are doing all that is necessary to understand fully the extent of the recent spread, and all the ways to contain it.
Of course, our thoughts and prayers go out to those who have been impacted, most especially to our dear friend and selectboard member Willie Noyes.
As we face this most recent challenge, this is what we all can do to help keep our community safe:
• Double-down on prevention efforts: Be sure to always wear your mask, practice proper personal hygiene and social distancing, and do not gather with other households.
• Get tested: Get tested if you have any doubt that you may be infected, or if you were in close contact with somebody who was.
The Department of Health is working with all individuals who have tested positive to contact trace and contact those individuals who may have been in close contact. But, you do not have to await a phone call from the Department of Health if you feel you may be at risk. Please get tested.
There are a variety of testing options available to you:
• Your health care provider.
• Pharmacies.
• Vermont Department of Health testing sites. You can just walk into these sites or make an appointment. Testing is free to all. healthvermont.gov/covid-19/testing.
Those testing sites are located in Waterbury, 1727 Guptil Road, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.; Berlin, 3336 Airport Road (rear of building), 9 a.m.- 2 p.m.; Burlington, 405 Pine St., 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Morrisville, Northgate Plaza (between nail salon and laundromat), 5-7 p.m.
We do want to express our gratitude, as well, to the individuals and businesses that have taken all of the steps required (and beyond) to contain the spread. Stowe is a very strong, resilient community and we will continue to get through this challenging time. As always, we do this by coming together — residents, visitors and our business community — to support those in need, and do our part to keep the community safe.
Be vigilant about getting tested and be vigilant to contain the spread.
We will keep updated on all of the efforts and progress, and we will continue to keep the community posted. In the meantime, we are available, in addition to our Stowe’s public safety officer, Tom Jackman, for any questions the community might have.
Statement provided by Rep. Heidi Scheuermannn; Sen. Rich Westman; Stowe Selecboard — Lisa Hagerty, Billy Adams, Nick Donza and Morgan Nichols; Lamoille South Unified Union school board members Tiffany Donza, Norman Williams and Erica Loomis; Stowe Area Association president, George Lewis; and Elise McKenna, president, Stowe Vibrancy.
