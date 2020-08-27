In Vermont we work, coach kids and share backyards with Vermont Guardsmen and women. They are our neighbors and friends. Before 9/11, service was meaningful but not dramatic. After 9/11, that changed. The mission to serve Vermont and stand ready to serve America grew suddenly poignant, and when the COVID-19 crisis hit we saw again how good they are. The Guard put up a 400-bed hospital at the Champlain Valley Fairgrounds in six days.
I met Adam Rice coaching Little League 100 years ago. I knew he was a guardsman, but didn’t know — or think about — what that meant. Now I do.
In the Guard for nearly 30 years — he started with the Army Guard as a cadet at Norwich and eventually continued his service with the U.S. Air Force — he is now Col. Rice and vice commander of the 158th Fighter Wing of the Vermont Air Guard — the Green Mountain Boys.
Similarly, a colleague of Adam’s, Col. Daniel Finnegan, began his career with the Vermont Guard — “I am an original Green Mountain Boy,” he told me — as a 17-year-old crew chief on an F-16. He later served, for more than 20 years, as an F-16 pilot.
Col. Finnegan now commands the 158th Maintenance Group, a team of over 400 Guardsmen and women dedicated to supporting the mission of the fighter wing, which now operates F-35 fighter jets.
The F-35 is a “5th generation” fighter, meaning it has capabilities well beyond older aircraft, including the F-16s that used to fly out of Burlington. The F-35, costing nearly $80 million each, is a single seat, single engine fighter. When you see the aircraft up close (well, not too close given security), you sense it is lethal; nothing but fuel, engine, computers and weapons.
According to Col. Finnegan, “the F-35 is a joy to fly. When flying the F-16, there were a lot of independent systems at work. With this aircraft, a lot of those systems are fused so you get the information simply. Our mission is to use sensors to find, suppress and destroy the enemy’s anti-aircraft systems, which can be quite mobile and lethal. Without us, others cannot fly.”
The aircraft is controversial, partly, because it is loud. As one who gets angry when a neighbor’s dog is on my lawn, I empathize. On the other hand, it is a proud moment for the Vermont Guard, as there are only 24 F-35 bases worldwide, and the 158th is one of only four operational fighter squadrons flying the aircraft.
The other three are at Hill Air Force Base in Utah. Being selected as an F-35 base at this stage is like being a municipal golf course chosen to host the British Open. There are 30 pilots in the fighter wing, and nearly 1,000 guardsmen and women supporting them and the aircraft. This is a proud and serious moment for the team.
Beyond being an F-35 fighter squadron, when Gov. Phil Scott asked for hospital beds for an anticipated surge of patients, he tasked the Guard to add capacity and the Air Guard was on point. Col. Rice used to be head of the civil engineers at the Air Guard. His pride in what they did to stand up the temporary hospital is clear.
“There was a team of five or six air guard engineers working all night to put a plan together and then the guard put the hospital up in six days. They were augmented by the Army. It was a tremendous feat.”
I asked Col. Rice whether at the time he thought they could meet mission. “I don’t think we had time to think about whether we could do it. We worked 16- or 18-hour days and just did it. With ordinary planning, jobs like this are a long process. We just did it. Having the labor and dedication of the guardsmen and women standing up this project made it possible.”
And it was a joint exercise by any measure.
Col. Rice pointed out, “The unit that really supported us was the Army Band, which was unique for them to augment our engineers.” A 50-bed area of the hospital remains, “and the rest is in storage in Camp Johnson. We are in a position to stand it up within days,” he said.
Visiting the base, I saw Adam in a new light. Guiding me around the base in his crisp Air Force uniform, Col. Rice is saluted sharply. As I watched, men and women of the 158th are returning from a major, month-long joint training exercise, and they all want a minute with Adam. It is an inspiring time.
And, it’s clear he loves it. “When I look back on my life I never would have envisioned where I am. I just followed where it took me. Almost 30 years ago I was first commissioned in the Army Guard. It’s gone by in the blink of an eye. As a guardsman I’ve been able to serve Vermont and the national mission my entire career, and build roots,” he said. Adam and his wife Kim have been in Stowe since 1993.
Circling back to the beginning of this piece, it is about neighbors. The Vermont Guard is just neighbors helping neighbors, whether hammering 2x4s to build a hospital or operating a fighter wing for the Air Force’s newest jet.
I asked Adam what he thought of the criticism of the F-35 being in Burlington. He answered with a small-town attitude. “It’s OK to be critical,” he said, “but don’t criticize our unit until you’ve met our people.”
David M. Rocchio lives, works and writes in Stowe. Email letters to news@stowereportercom.
