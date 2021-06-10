The following letter was sent to the Morristown and Elmore selectboards.
We are a group of registered voters in Stowe who presented the Stowe Selectboard with a voter-backed petition to hold a special election on the following question: Shall the Town of Stowe withdraw from the Lamoille South Unified Union School District?
The requisite number of Stowe voter signatures were included, and so the vote proceeded as legally required. On Tuesday, May 11, the special election was held, and Stowe voted 1,068 to 464 to withdraw from the forced merger. The certification of the vote was received by the secretary of state’s office, which forwarded the certification to the town clerks of Elmore and Morristown by letter dated May 28, 2021.
As indicated in the secretary of state’s May 28 letter, the towns of Elmore and Morristown are subject to the voting requirements under 16 V.S.A. section 724 on whether to ratify the withdrawal of the town of Stowe from the Lamoille South Unified Union.
According to section 724(b), Elmore and Morristown must hold the vote to ratify Stowe’s withdrawal “by Australian ballot on the same day during the same hours.” We therefore respectfully suggest that you coordinate the warning of the vote to ratify Stowe’s withdrawal. With a vote to affirm Stowe’s withdrawal from the school district, we could revert back to the high-functioning school districts that we had before.
We also want to provide you with some information to help you understand some of the reasons why the electorate in Stowe voted overwhelmingly to withdraw from unified union. We believe these issues will be equally important to you and your constituents.
Stowe voters believe there has been an erosion of taxpayer value and operational efficiencies. In the last year of the two operating districts Stowe spent $14,939 per equalized student, and Elmore/Morristown spent $14,460 per equalized student. According to the most recently passed school budget, for the 2020-2021 school year, the union will be spending $17,069 per equalized student.
In just three years, spending has increased on a per student basis by over 16 percent, while inflation has been running approximately 1.5 percent per year.
Stowe parents, voters and taxpayers question the value of the education system that is delivered through the forced merger.
The unified union has lost 159 students. Elmore-Morristown enrollment is down 12 percent, and Stowe is down 5 percent. The loss of students is significantly higher than the state average of 5 percent for this past year.
These declines are a bit surprising when you consider the large number of new families who have moved to this area because of the pandemic.
While there are many personal reasons why people chose alternative forms of education this year, it is fair to say that our schools did not meet the needs of our students this year.
In the future, the Lamoille South Unified Union will lose over $2.2 million in revenue with these enrollment declines — once we get past the one-time federal COVID-19 relief money and assuming Vermont continues to use the same state educational funding formulas).
There has been a lack of transparency: We can no longer see equalized student spending by school or town, and we are no longer provided with any meaningful student and school test performance data so we can’t make determinations on how our schools and students are performing.
Neither People’s Academy nor Stowe High School have been ranked by U.S. News and World Report for the past two years since we’ve been merged. Colleges and new families rely on this information to make determinations of the quality of our towns’ high schools. We need to be ranked again, just like Blue Mountain Union and Oxbow Union High Schools — they have two side-by-side school districts like our old structure within the Orange East Supervisory Union.
Financial sharing doesn’t make sense. While it hasn’t received much publicity, the forced merger saddled Morristown and Elmore with Stowe’s $1 million capital bond debt. Peoples middle and high schools and Stowe High School need extensive renovations. Stowe’s classrooms don’t even have walls, just moveable separators.
We don’t believe that the burden of bonding capital improvements for the schools in each of our towns should fall on the other towns in our school district.
We cannot even see how each of our towns voted for the school budget. Basically, we both share one checking account, each putting in what we currently have, and now we don’t get to see what the other bought, how much each town spends on their students, or even whether each town voted to approve the spending.
None of our towns want to bus our students to another town. If we remain merged, it is inevitable that our students will face the burden of inter-town bussing.
On April 6, the Lamoille South Unified Union board received a report by consultants hired to look at how our forced union should proceed in the years ahead if we remain merged. In four out of five of their recommended options, elementary school students would face increased bussing and schools would be closed.
In one option, one of the high schools would be closed.
While we work well right now and have worked well operating as side-by-side school districts, it doesn’t take much to imagine the strife a decision about closing or reconfiguring schools would cause throughout all of our towns.
Yet, if we aren’t going to close or reconfigure schools, why have one merged school board for two school districts that don’t share any school?
We hope that you will soon schedule the vote to affirm Stowe’s withdrawal from the Lamoille South Unified Union.
Thank you for your consideration and continuing the democratic process.
This guest perspective is offered by Richard N. Bland, Jim Brochhausen, Rep. Heidi E. Scheuermann, R-Stowe, and Porter Thorndike of Save Our Schools Association of Lamoille South.
