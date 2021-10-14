As soon as the calendar hits the autumnal equinox, Vermonters often turn their thoughts to winter — and to keeping warm. Appropriately enough, October begins the Button Up Vermont season, the statewide weatherization campaign coordinated by Efficiency Vermont.
A coalition that includes partnerships with Vermont utilities, regional planning commissions, nonprofits and weatherization agencies, Button Up provides plenty of resources to help you insulate your home while also cutting your energy use and saving you money. Many towns across Vermont have signed up to help spread the word, including the Stowe Energy Committee.
With Covid-19 still circulating and affecting how we socialize, having safe, comfortable and energy efficient homes is as important as ever, which makes weatherizing your home a great and timely idea.
Weatherization can make your home safer by improving air flow. The Button Up Vermont website at buttonupvermont.org has videos on a variety of helpful weatherization topics, including sealing ducts, smart thermostats, sealing the home, putting in storm windows and insulating your basement and attic.
Numerous rebates are available for various products and services, ranging from a $100 rebate for installation of a small thermostat up to $6,500 cash back on installation of air-to-water heat pumps. Limited or low-income Vermonters can gain access to the state’s weatherization agencies for free or reduced-cost weatherization services.
In addition, because Stowe is a Button Up partner town, this enables you to register for a free virtual home energy visit, while appointments are available. An energy expert can do a walkthrough of your home all online. Together, you will check over your house and identify the best opportunities for saving energy.
Through October, Button Up will host a weekly webinar, Weatherization Wednesdays, featuring different weatherization topics each Wednesday at noon. These free online workshops can help Vermonters determine what home weatherization strategy will work best and include DIY projects that can be completed in a weekend.
Schedule an expert or check out event updates and schedules at buttonupvermont.org or call an energy specialist at 888-921-5990.
Weatherizing a business
If you’re a local business looking to save energy and money, the Stowe Energy Committee and Stowe Electric Department has teamed up with Jen Severidt, an Efficiency Vermont advisor, who will visit Stowe in November to give free, in-person energy walk-throughs to local businesses.
Participating business will receive a clearer understanding of what systems are wasting energy and money; financial incentives on products ranging from commercial kitchen equipment, lighting, refrigerant leak repair, HVAC and more; and objective recommendations and direct access to your energy advisor for future project needs or questions
Businesses can sign up for 60- to 90-minute appointments from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Nov. 2-3; Wednesday, Nov. 10; and Friday, Nov. 12.
The first 12 businesses to enroll will receive a $50 gift certificate from Stowe Area Association. These gift cards never expire and can be used year-round at more than 100 locations in Stowe, including restaurants, shops, lodging properties and attractions.
An occasional column on all things energy-related for residents and businesses in Stowe. Rick Weinstein is a member of the Stowe Energy Committee. Want to learn more and sign up? Contact Stowe Energy Committee member Scott Weathers at scott.weathers@mail.harvard.edu.
