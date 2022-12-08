In Vermont, municipal corporations such as the town of Stowe are subdivisions of the state, where all municipal authority is derived. This includes what taxes municipalities can assess, which for most municipalities is limited to property tax. A small number of municipalities that were inordinately impacted by Act 60 have also been permitted to assess a 1 percent local option tax on rooms, meals and alcohol, and a 1 percent local option tax on sales.
To date, Stowe voters have approved taxing 1 percent on rooms, meals, alcohol but have not yet been asked to consider the adoption of a 1 percent local option sales tax. The Stowe Selectboard is going to ask voters to consider adopting a local sales tax at this year’s annual town meeting to help support operational capacity and reduce the amount of property taxes that need to be raised. More on this in a bit, but first let’s talk about the property tax.
In Vermont, property taxes go to support both municipalities and schools. With schools, the taxes raised not only funds the local schools but is shared statewide through the state education fund. For fiscal year 2022 Stowe collected just over $51 million in property taxes. Of that, $31 million went to support the state education fund for redistribution in support of schools statewide, while $10.3 million went to support Stowe schools, and just under $10 million went to support Stowe municipal government.
The advantage of property tax is that is a stable tax source. The disadvantage is that it is considered a regressive tax. In other words, generally someone with a lower household income must use a higher percentage of it to pay their property taxes. Also, due to the heavy reliance on the property tax to fund schools, municipal governments are constrained on using this revenue source to fund essential services and the desires of the local voters.
Both the Stowe Selectboard and the state are aware of the impact of property taxes. The Vermont League of Cities & Towns, a nonprofit organization made up of all Vermont municipal governments, also recognizes this impact. Part of its mission is to track legislation in the Legislature to try to ensure the voices of local governments are heard during the crafting of legislation.
The league’s legislative platform this year says, in part, “in light of skyrocketing residential property values, taking measures to ensure the capacity of Vermonters to stay in their home.”
In Vermont, the state provides a rebate to income-eligible households to help offset their property taxes, which provides some property tax relief for approximately 700 households in Stowe. However, there are caps on both the value of property and household income. Stowe, like many other communities, is going through a reappraisal, which will increase the value of the homeowner’s property. If these caps are not lifted it could significantly increase the property tax burden of these households. Accordingly, the Stowe Selectboard has asked Gov. Phil Scott and our legislators to increase these caps.
Due to inflation, growth in year-round residents and tourism and the decline in the availability of emergency management volunteers, the proposed town budget is likely to go up significantly. Putting the sales tax on this year’s warning is an opportunity to create fiscal capacity to reduce the amount of property taxes that would otherwise need to be raised to support the proposed budget.
Please follow the budget development process and future municipal corners as more information about the proposed 2024 general fund operating budget comes to light.
More information on what the sales tax is applied to in Vermont can be found at townofstowevt.org.
In brief, there are currently 20 Vermont municipalities that have a local sales tax. It is collected and administered by the state with 70 percent of the local sales tax collected being remitted back to the municipality. According to the Vermont Department of Taxes, “Retail sales include goods you sell at your place of business as well as at other locations in Vermont. A seller must collect sales tax at the time and place of the sale. Sales tax is destination-based, meaning the tax is applied based on the location where the buyer takes possession of the item or where it is delivered. Business is responsible for collecting sales tax from their customers and then filing and remitting the tax to the state.”
There are many exemptions to the Vermont sales tax, including clothing and footwear, food, medicines as well as energy used for residential and domestic use. “Domestic use may include the heating of space or water, lighting, air conditioning and the operation of appliances.”
A complete list of what is currently exempt can be found on Stowe’s municipal website.
Charles Safford is Stowe’s town manager.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.