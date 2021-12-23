As we gather with family, friends and loved ones for the holidays and welcome in the New Year, the Stowe Selectboard wishes to convey a huge thank you to all our community members — those living here, working here and all who call Stowe home.
Thank you for working together to keep our community healthy.
During 2021, we continued to do all we could to protect ourselves against COVID-19. Stowe citizens rose to the challenge: We masked up, gave each other some distance and when our time came, we rolled up our sleeves and achieved one of the highest vaccination rates per capita in the state. And despite the Delta variant surge, Stowe’s case count remained low compared to neighboring towns. Our entire community made it possible to reopen successfully, get our children back into the classroom and once again welcome guests and visitors from all corners of the globe.
We have learned a great deal: We know how to keep our community well. As this pandemic continues with both the Delta and Omicron variants circulating among us, we can be confident in our collective efforts. We have the tools to keep ourselves, families and loved ones well and ready for the new year.
Our message to our community is simple: Keep doing what you know protects you and those around you. Do the things we know work, do them diligently and do them well. This is especially important, as we know the Omicron variant is spreading in all neighboring states and Canada, and last week Vermont Health Department confirmed the Omicron variant is now in Lamoille County.
Both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Vermont Health Department strongly encourage everyone to get fully vaccinated, including a booster as soon as they are eligible. Vaccines can protect us from severe illness and are a crucial tool to help contain the spread of COVID-19.
In addition to getting your vaccine and booster, we can all do these simple things to help protect our community:
• Mask up — Masks offer protection against all variants, so we encourage you to wear a mask in public indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status.
• Avoid gathering in large numbers in poorly ventilated indoor spaces.
• If gathering indoors, improve ventilation, and open windows whenever possible.
• Continue to practice good hygiene: wash hands, clean surfaces and practice good cough etiquette.
• If you are feeling unwell, stay home.
• Get tested at a local test center or at home using a rapid test.
According to the World Health Organization, “It’s not vaccines instead of masks. It’s not vaccines instead of distancing, it’s not vaccines instead of ventilation or hand hygiene. Do it all. Do it consistently. Do it well.”
Let’s continue our dedication to the tools that work, and let’s be a beacon of strength, respect and caring for others.
We wish everyone the absolute best during this winter season. Be well and stay strong as we ring in the new year.
The Stowe Selectboard includes William Adams, chair, and members Willie Noyes, Lisa Hagerty, Nick Donza and Jo Sabel Courtney.
