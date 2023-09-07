We are a tourist town in a tourist state. People come here from all over the country for the purpose of escaping for a few days or weeks all the stresses and burdens of their day-to-day world back home. In my experience as a hospitality developer for decades, though now happily retired, and supporter of marketing of Stowe through the successful Stowe Area Association, that list of things folks wants to leave behind includes politics.

We should be especially sensitive to that today when political divisions seem angrier and more inflexible than I can ever remember. Let’s have a politics free zone.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.