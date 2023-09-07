We are a tourist town in a tourist state. People come here from all over the country for the purpose of escaping for a few days or weeks all the stresses and burdens of their day-to-day world back home. In my experience as a hospitality developer for decades, though now happily retired, and supporter of marketing of Stowe through the successful Stowe Area Association, that list of things folks wants to leave behind includes politics.
We should be especially sensitive to that today when political divisions seem angrier and more inflexible than I can ever remember. Let’s have a politics free zone.
I know that from some quarters there is a desire to embrace diversity, equity and inclusion to signal our community is inclusive of everybody. But when have we not been inclusive of everybody? When in the past have visitors to Stowe been made to feel unwelcome or unsafe? When have we really discriminated in present times against anyone?
This isn’t a problem that needs to be solved, but we could end up creating one.
The truth of the matter is, when you inject partisan or cultural politics — gender ideologies, for example — into marketing today, the real risk you run is excluding one half of the people or the other. It seems fashionable of late. If your goal is to not make anyone feel uncomfortable, well, guess what makes a lot of people feel very uncomfortable and unwelcome: having an unwanted political agenda shoved in your face, especially when you’re on vacation.
There is a lesson we can learn about real community and genuine inclusiveness from the recent floods. When Vermonters saw people in trouble — in most cases, perfect strangers — we didn’t ask what their politics or sexual orientation were before delivering water and food or helping muck out a basement. We saw people in need and did our best to understand and meet those needs. What this shows me is that we are truly at our best, kindest, most empathetic, compassionate and inclusive when we put politics aside.
This holds true for hospitality and marketing segment as much as banks, municipal, civic, community and religious entities. In these segments we cater to a lot of different “customers” from diverse backgrounds. To be successful, we must be sensitive to everyone. Some individual businesses might be able to get away with putting a political agenda front and center. Some might even do well with such a strategy. But others will not. Those should be individual decisions, not a community-wide blanket marketing message that may smell somewhat like propaganda and indoctrination.
Don’t let our teams or a few stakeholders decide what we need to feed the public and our customers on the social and political front. Let’s be inclusive, but don’t let your diversity, equity and inclusion statement be bigger than your mission or vision statement.
Stay away from flags and banners on your organization’s front porch. Remain true to your core values, which is to deliver your best product or service. Unless you’re a politician, that’s not politics. If you want a cause, work on something we can all buy into like drugs, crime, mental health, homelessness, kids bullying, veterans or family pride. Let’s show the American spirit, not the divided spirit.
If you feel or sense something, say something that speaks to all. I have gay friends and cousins and nephews and nieces of color, and they are all great folks, but they are not asking for the attention, don’t wish to be victimized and some say that some of their own are kind of their worst, pushing the most “extreme” agendas. So don’t let a flag become a symbol of an agenda under the pretense of inclusivity or sustainability. Remain independent.
Michael C. Diender, is a certified hotel administrator, who lives in Stowe. He was a former president of Stowe Area Association.
