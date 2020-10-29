When professional design firms are hired to design a new company logo they always look for some deeper meaning, symbolism and corporate culture to inspire the work they do. When designing a new logo for the Stowe Republican Party I had only to look out my window. Mountains have always served as a great metaphor for life: the challenges, the aspirations and the will to raise ourselves up.
It’s no wonder the great adventurers were draw to measure themselves against the grand mountains of the world, ultimately conquering the highest peaks, and sometimes losing their lives in the valiant struggle to prevail.
Stowe is defined by its mountain. For most people Stowe is simply a ski resort: lifts, trails, bars, restaurants and hotels; a page in the travel brochure somewhere between Aspen and Vail. But the true identity of Stowe is revealed when the snow melts and the lifts close down. The hard partying skiers at local restaurants are replaced with Stowe neighbors and families talking about their vegetable gardens, bears in the backyard and soccer practice. This is the part of Stowe you don’t see in the travel brochures or on the billboards along the highways in Massachusetts.
For those of us lucky enough to call Stowe home we see the bake sales, the town meetings, the food bank, clean-up day, the book sale, our local sports teams, and the hundreds of other charities and volunteer activities Stowe residents support, that make Stowe much more than a ski resort.
While the buzz is always about the new amenities on the ski hill, the untold story is about the amazing community of Stowe that has grown up at its base.
A resort or a town are about buildings and roads, but communities are about people. Drawn to the mountain Stowe people seem to embody all of the best qualities of mountain life: resilience, hard work, and the ability to rise to a challenge. As a community it is clear we are committed to the challenge of creating a better life for ourselves and those around us, for generations to come.
In the 1960s futurists created fabulous panoramas of the cities of the future with highways in the sky, shining glass buildings, magnificent fountains and flying buses. They never guessed that the future might look a lot more like Stowe where the shared purpose of a community living in harmony would be more important than glass skyscrapers and flying buses.
The COVID crisis has shown just how committed our community is to the welfare of each and every one of its members. The moment the crisis hit community members gathered (albeit remotely) to plan how to care for the most vulnerable. Volunteers made masks, others delivered groceries, the elderly received medicine, information was posted to help businesses and individuals collect the money they needed to survive, and signs sprung up that gave us encouragement and hope.
There was no partisan bickering; it didn’t matter if you were rich or poor. There was a moment where the true character of this community was revealed. At this moment we have soared high, rising above our troubles, like the mountains that surround us.
So, when sitting down to draw a new logo for the Republican Party this is what I thought of: how to express this extraordinary community that sits at the base of our state’s largest mountain.
How could this ideal be captured in an image that would inspire us to represent the highest ideals of ourselves and our community? To express how the mountain and the town have combined to create an extraordinary culture that has brought out the best inclinations within each of us?
Imagine for a moment that we can put aside our political differences and put all of our energies toward a common goal. Imagine if we could see only the good in others and recognize that we all share the same goal of making the world a better place for our children and our grand-children, regardless of our political affiliation. This is what I would like the new logo to represent, this is the mountain I would like to climb, and this is my wish for our party as we face the challenges ahead.
Tom McLinden is chair of the Stowe Republican Party.
