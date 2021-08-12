Several summers ago, I was at a seaside motel when a storm arose. It seemed an event worth watching: a summer scorcher collapsing in a cascade of distinct moments. And I had a good vantage, and a purportedly waterproof phone. So I typed some notes, which are interesting now to revisit.
They start with the first hint of trouble. Haze dimmed the glare, but also concentrated it on a sliver of cottages way up the coast; a slender sulphurous glow.
I saw the same elsewhere: intensifications of light. Seagulls and sky were slowly graying, but when the birds wheeled, they flared.
The notes next mention the cord on our poolside umbrella, tapping against the pole. Then the melody of an ice cream truck, followed by the truck itself, awning aflutter.
There was a mood of genial urgency: people making the most of melting popsicles and pool-time. Yet the goings-on had a silken, muffled quality. Parents stooped for towels and toys; a trio cannonballed with quiet abandon; a girl searched for something submerged, goggles strobing silver.
For awhile the afternoon became patchwork and fluid. The coast to the north was dusky, while to the south pleasure boats sparkled, sunbathers figurine-still on cabin-tops. Then the north was awash in a lemony light, and the boats, like a scattered flock, were gone.
The time had come for us, too. A teen in an official blue crewneck wrestled umbrellas shut, seeking no permission from guests. Asserting higher authority was a thundercloud — Matterhorn-shaped, contours weirdly crisp even as it expanded upward, and tilted forward.
Sensing danger, the kids set forth. They beckoned me to the rocks, and we clambered far enough to feel the spray. On another outcropping a wedding party was gathered for photos. The turbulence seemed to enthuse them as well. You could see it in lively gesticulations and festive jostling, like a surprise guest, invisible but splendid, had just entered their midst.
We returned in another commotion — trees hassled by wind, but it sounded so much like rain that it got us jogging. Into the dark room, then out to the balcony, which was surprisingly dark too. At 4 p.m., there were headlights on the road.
My 6-year-old appeared with a Bible from the bedside table. I remembered being her age and exploring the guestroom bureau at my grandparents’ house in Florida: pack of cards, golf tee, shark’s tooth, Pinochle board … a mysterious book. “It’s the Holly Bibble,” my daughter announced, “You should read it.”
The lightning did not begin at that moment but, a few minutes later, the rain did. It appeared in an upward surge, steam from the hot roof.
Canceled, of course, was our extended-family dinner at the clam-shack. Hunkering down six to a room was frustrating, but we felt something else too: the way that close quarters in bad weather can spark a sense of satisfaction that is unusually strong, even heady.
That feeling was enhanced by the motel’s hum and glow: this shelter didn’t just shut out the wild forces of water and electricity, it tapped and finely compressed them into warm shower, cool fridge, shimmering flatscreen. A tight spot, but a good one.
Reconstructing my notes, I thought about something Thoreau said: That we should “look askance” at nature, to find connections with seemingly unrelated aspects of life. At risk of looking astray, not askance, is there some relationship between a meteorological storm and different kinds of convulsions, like a death in the family, an awful illness or some other crisis?
Even acknowledging each storm’s uniqueness, not only of intensity and duration, but of essential character?
At least this, I think, whether for hours at a motel, or months in and out of a hospital, such events bring an altered pattern of solitude and social interaction, and, along with it, the pressure of atypical considerations. We are disconnected from routine, and the air is heavy, or at least heavier — sometimes with back-of-the-mind concern about physical safety, sometimes with questions about the stability of our taken-for-granted living situations or sometimes thoughts about mortality itself.
The word storm comes from the Norse “sturm,” which captures this disorienting energy by emphasizing gyration: “to swirl, twirl, spin.”
In turn, that roil conjures an important aspect of the experience: a variableness of sight and sensation. My notes caught this in miniature at the Atlantis Inn, but I have seen it more fully in the alternating quiet and conviviality surrounding a death in the family. A storm darkens the atmosphere, but also churns up elements of different coloration and cast: Instances of incongruous brightness; times of slowness and silence, glossy like sea-glass; dredged-up memories; emotions enlivened and veering.
The kaleidoscope doesn’t compensate for the trouble, even if some flashes are engrossing or encouraging. All considered, I think we can say only that it makes the storm greater, the spell more complex and broader in sweep.
A storm’s invisible energy circles the center. This means, in part, that the effects appear early. That day, there was that arresting glint of cottages and gulls — a signal of that storm, and a symbol of how, with any storm, initial tension can produce an on-the-brink vividness, an uneasy animation of the landscape.
Trees stir and strangely whiten. People prepare with sharpened purpose or pause with an inflamed sense of awareness.
Conversely, the disturbances linger. The next morning, the clouds are well offshore, a low mottle on the horizon. But the pool area was extremely bright — splayed rhomboids of sun and shadow, edges razor-sharp. The storm still affecting the light. The people too.
Emerging with towels and other supplies, early-risers navigated with a touch of delicacy. Their manner hinted at an added measure of appreciation for the clear day, and greater attention to the sky.
David S. Clancy of Concord, Mass., is a part-time resident of Stowe. He is a lawyer in Massachusetts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.