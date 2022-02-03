Indoor heating is one of the top two sources of carbon emissions in Vermont. It’s why the Stowe Energy Committee puts a significant amount of focus on ways to improve the efficiency of indoor heating systems.
To support this work, the committee was fortunate to receive a grant in August from the Vermont Council on Rural Development to develop an innovative program to support local businesses in reducing carbon emissions.
The grant helped the committee to partner with Efficiency Vermont and Stowe Electric to offer local businesses free energy walkthroughs. The walkthroughs provided local businesses with an objective, third-party view of where energy is being wasted, a prioritized list of recommendations they can take to save energy and information about financial incentives and custom rebates to minimize project costs.
This work has two primary benefits: saving money and cutting carbon emissions. Although businesses can choose between a wide variety of efficiency upgrades, it can be difficult to know where to start.
Organizations like Stowe Electric and others can help businesses determine which investments will have the biggest bang-for-buck.
“Running a business is a constant juggling act. The energy walkthrough program helped me prioritize where I should invest my limited resources to save money and cut carbon emissions,” said Beth Oleks, who co-owns Public House and Alfie's Wild Ride.
Participating businesses received a $50 gift card eligible for any Stowe Area Association-affiliated business. Other businesses and organizations that participated included Jewish Community of Greater Stowe, Little River Inn, Burt’s Pub, Golden Eagle Resort, Stowe Hill Inn, Lodges Condominiums and Round Hearth.
If you are interested in receiving an energy walkthrough, reach out to the Stowe Energy Committee at energycommittee@stowevt.gov.
Scott Weathers is a member of the Stowe Energy Committee.
