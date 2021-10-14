Do-overs. Second chances. Fresh starts. Mulligans.
Some say everyone deserves one. I suppose I believe that, but not unconditionally. In cases where someone has caused harm or broken a trust, a conditional second chance should be considered a gift given in advance of proving it’s deserved. If you’re truly worthy of that chance, you don’t merely tolerate those conditions, you welcome them as an opportunity to prove it.
Remorse, a genuine desire to repair harm to the degree possible, honesty and evidence of a true commitment to do better and be better: Those are baseline conditions for deserving a second chance. And that second chance? It doesn’t need to be a chance to get back everything the way it was.
Too often we see the good old boy network hand out those second chances to their own with little thought of the harm done. The focus falls on what a perpetrator will lose — their reputation, standing, job, family — rather than what they’ve taken — trust, safety, security, health, relationships.
This is especially common when a man in a position of power has harmed a woman. Refrains ring out of “but he has a family,” “he’s worked so hard to get where he is” or “if she comes forward, it’ll destroy his career.” You’ve all heard the reasons that women should take the abuse and stay silent. Some of you have even said these things or, at the very least, thought them.
As many times as I’ve heard that focus on protecting the perpetrator, it still shocks and disappointments me. So, I was deeply shocked and disappointed to read the quote from Stowe Town Manager Charles Safford in this paper last week regarding fire chief Kyle Walker.
“His reputation has taken a hit and he will have to be extra diligent going forward, but he has a right to demonstrate improved performance,” Safford was quoted as saying.
There is so much wrong about this statement that it’s difficult to know where to begin, so I’ll start at the beginning.
“His reputation has taken a hit.”
The hit to Walker’s reputation is entirely self-inflicted. Nothing was done to Walker. He is not a victim. His reputation has been damaged by his own, now admitted sexual misconduct on the job.
“He will have to be extra diligent going forward.”
Really? Does it require our fire chief to be extra diligent to keep from committing additional sexual misconduct on the job? Is that what Safford believes? It’s what he said, but it’s incredible to think he could feel this and still believe Walker is fit to lead the fire department and be Stowe’s town health officer.
And finally, “He has a right to demonstrate improved performance.”
This is a shocking statement on two fronts. Walker has no right to be fire chief. He has no right to a second chance other than that given to him by Safford.
Walker, at a minimum, committed sexual misconduct while in uniform. After receiving his meager 10-day suspension as fire chief, he lied about the extent of his misconduct to his coworkers in a letter to them and the entire community with his statements to the press.
Safford knew the moment he read Walker’s claim that his misconduct was an isolated incident that he was lying. Safford read the state’s attorney’s report. He knew it was far from an isolated event. Walker later admitted that the misconduct had occurred at least 10 times over the span of two years. So even by Walker’s own admission of 10 incidents, Safford saw fit to reprimand Walker with one day of unpaid leave for every incident of sexual misconduct in uniform.
One day.
Safford has said numerous times that he would reconsider Walker’s position as fire chief if other wrongdoing came to light. I’m deeply disappointed that our town manager does not believe lying to the community — effectively calling his survivor a liar for her claim of the length of the abuse — is an offense worthy of dismissal.
Walker needs to “demonstrate improved performance?” He wasn’t reprimanded for arriving late to work or failing to complete paperwork. For two years, by his own admission, Walker initiated sexual contact with a woman while he was in uniform — a uniform that included a badge and a gun. His accuser has witnesses, including a therapist, dating back years who confirm she disclosed to them that she was being sexually assaulted by a person in a position of power in our town.
The allowances of the good old boys network go far. Safford has further attempted to explain away his woefully lacking reaction to Walker’s misconduct by pointing to the decision by the state’s attorney to decline a criminal prosecution. If Walker had marched in the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Va., with a tiki-torch, that would not have been a criminal offense, but I dare say he would not still be serving as fire chief.
What does that say about the value our town manager places on misconduct that harms women in our community and betrays the public trust? What does it say about who our town believes is fit to lead? Are we setting the bar at, “If you don’t do anything for which you can be criminally prosecuted, you have a ‘right’ to a do-over?”
The harmful, offensive, disturbing conduct began with Walker’s behavior, but it now extends to the seemingly unshakeable support he has from the town manager. That, coupled with Safford’s inability to appreciate the severity of Walker’s conduct and his lies to cover it up.
So, no, Kyle Walker does not have a right to a second chance and it isn’t right for Stowe’s town manager to continue to give him one.
Lisa Senecal is a writer, host of The Lincoln Project’s “We’re Speaking” streaming show, co-chair of the Vermont Commission on Women, board member of the Clarina Howard Nichols Center and a member of Allies for Accountability, a citizens’ action group founded to hold public officials accountable and support survivors of sexual assault. She lives in Stowe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.