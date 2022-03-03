How do we solve our child care crisis?
If you’re a parent or a guardian, if you work in child care, if you’re an employer or if you’ve ever heard of children, you already know we are desperately short child care slots.
There is a role for each of us in easing the child care crunch, which I’ll explain below.
First, a few reasons we’re so short on child care. Paying child care workers what they’re worth without subsidy would put the cost of child care out of the reach of many parents. Because of that, we end up with a shortage of child care training opportunities. People who might be interested in going into child care don’t always access the opportunities that are available for all sorts of reasons, and child care centers require infrastructure like wastewater, public transportation and proper zoning.
So how do we begin to solve this crisis? One child care provider at a time.
This month, a first-rate training program is being launched at Green Mountain Technology and Career Center. Step Up to Childcare offers all the training needed to enter the field as a teacher assistant, the first step into a career in child care. Due to grant funding, tuition is only $100 for this three-month training, which ends up with the student placed in a paid internship.
Step Up to Childcare is an outstanding opportunity for anyone who has thought about going into child care. Anyone who is interested can email mdaudelin@gmtcc.net, call 802-851-1575, or visit bit.ly/36M60Zn.
There were still spots available in Step Up to Childcare. Our region benefits if all those slots are filled.
So, think through everyone you know. Is there someone who really should consider going into child care? You know the person: the one who is so patient with toddlers and who always can soothe the baby. Whoever that person is, make sure they know about the program.
Many of our towns are working on wastewater system improvements, which are needed to open child care facilities. The state is implementing programs to make child care more affordable while paying providers well for their hard work. Each of us can help people with a talent for child care find their way into the career.
Other opportunities
Tax season is upon us. Families with annual income under $57,000 are eligible for the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program in Capstone’s Morrisville office. To schedule an appointment, call the tax hotline at 802-477-5148. There is also free tax preparation at Varnum Library in Cambridge for low- to moderate-income community members. Appointments are required; call 802-644-2117 or email varnumrequests@gmail.com.
• Lamoille Family Center has a pool playgroup each week at Northern Vermont University-Johnson. (lamoillefamilycenter.org or 802-888-5229)
• Village-to-Village helps neighbors age in the place of their choosing. Volunteer and join: Mount Mansfield Villages: Cambridge, Underhill, Jericho (mountmansfieldvillages.org); and Lamoille Neighbors: Hyde Park, Johnson, Wolcott, Morrisville, Elmore, Stowe (lamoilleneighbors.org)
• Businesses may be interested in an upcoming workshop, “Improve Your Business Efficiency with Lean Office Strategies” on Wednesday, March 16. Learn how to make a busy office run more efficiently, effectively and in a way that saves money. Make your business as lean as possible to ensure long-term viability and profitability. (lamoilleeconomy.org)
• Vermont Housing Improvement Program provides rental property owners up to $30,000 per unit to bring vacant and blighted rental units back online. (accd.vermont.gov)
• Homeowner Assistance Program has grants for eligible homeowners to prevent foreclosure and displacement. Assistance can cover overdue mortgage payments, homeowners’ association fees, property taxes and utilities. (vermonthap.vhfa.org or 833-221-4208)
• MileageSmart from Capstone offers eligible applicants up to $5,000 toward the purchase price of a used, high-efficiency vehicle. (mileagesmartvt.org or 249-3043)
• Big Brother, Big Sister is looking for volunteers who want to make a difference in the life of a child. (bbbsvt.org or 802-689-0092)
Thank the Foster and Adoptive Parents of Lamoille County: The past two years were particularly difficult for foster parents. May is Foster Parent Appreciation month, and a special night is in the early stages of planning. This can only happen with community support. Contact: penny.wilson@vermont.gov or 802-760-8752.
Emily Rosenbaum is the project director of the Lamoille Working Communities Challenge, made possible through Federal Reserve Bank of Boston grant, with partner United Way of Lamoille County. Reach her at emily@uwlamoille.org.
