Smoke from western fires floats across the country to Vermont and our particulates per million measure of air pollution, soars above 100 — less than half of what people living in the western states are experiencing day after day — and my view disappears. My eyes feel itchy. My chest feels tight.
When I voted Phil Scott for governor of Vermont, I did not factor in to that decision whether he had the political clout and personal fortitude to successfully steer our little ship of state through a global pandemic. I certainly didn’t vote for him because he is a Republican.
Scott was the lieutenant governor in 2011 when Hurricane Irene blew into Vermont. He organized, among other things, the removal and disposal of mobile homes damaged in the flood, at no cost to their shattered owners. I voted for him because he takes a balanced approach to business and protecting vulnerable Vermonters.
Occasionally you make a terrific decision at the ballot box and that was definitely one of them.
Scott, however, stands not on top of a pyramid of people working to keep Vermonters safe, educated, fed, housed, employed and living in an environment where the water is clean. A pyramid suggests you can see the mass of people toiling under him doing the research, creating the policy papers and putting forth the options on which public policy is based.
No, Scott does not stand at the top of the food pyramid.
If you need a visual, Vermont’s social system mimics a sprung dance floor. Stowe’s first church, a little building which transitioned between church, meeting house, school gym and eventually a storage building, had a sprung dance floor.
Sprung dance floors must be carefully designed and are works of engineering art. The floor must not create a trampoline effect with too much rebound. It must have adequate slip resistance and traction so nobody falls. It must have appropriate acoustic properties so you can hear each other, because the sound of feet, hitting a sprung dance floor in unison, is part of the music of the dance.
The unique quality of these floors lies in their construction, unseen by the dancers. A traditional sprung floor is a weave construction consisting of at least three layers of flexible battens laid at right angles to one another. It is the flexing of this mid layer under load that creates the sprung effect.
The people of Vermont stand on a sprung dance floor, supported by a hidden weave of researchers, staffers, volunteers and organizations doing the main work of keeping that floor supported, rebounding and flexible. Since every dance needs a caller and a band, Scott, and a handful of Vermont’s most visible politicians and professionals, are our caller and band, leading the dance.
What you might not realize, weaving your way through the Drops of Brandy dance — or the past 18 months — is that while we are resilient, we are also standing on a highly engineered floor of support. Our state government can move quickly, and it can do that dance because, even if there is not a plan for this specific emergency, at least there is a framework in place to work with.
That weave of battens supporting the floor we’re standing on? We should probably check in on it occasionally. With smoke in the air, it seemed prudent to listen in on Vermont’s Rural Resilience and Adaptation Subcommittee of the Vermont Climate Council.
The good news is these meetings are online, so anyone can log in and participate. If I had to point to something positive to come out of the pandemic, Zoom meetings would be number one on my list.
But let’s start with the basics, H.688. The Vermont Global Warming Solutions Act calls for cutting carbon emissions by 80 percent by 2050 — a mere 30 years from now — but balances climate solutions reducing energy burdens to minimize impacts on rural and marginalized communities. The bill requires solutions that grow the economy and protect public health. And the bill promotes the use of natural systems; for example, our working landscape to capture and store carbon and protect Vermont against severe weather impacts.
Before any of this can happen, however, there must be a plan. The battens must be woven into place to build the supports under the floor. This particular subcommittee has been tasked with creating a document outlining the pathways and strategies that will lead to communities having the tools and resources they need to build resilient infrastructures that can withstand weather events or changing weather patterns.
Their action items range from providing the tools and resources to help communities assess climate vulnerabilities and to identify changes and investments needed to break the cycle of repetitive loss, to supporting workforce development in the trades and skills needed to implement climate resilience — a part of the workforce that is seriously understaffed and leading to a systemic problem in the housing market.
If you think you’re having a hard time finding people to wait tables, work in the kitchen or keep your hotel rooms spotless, try finding someone to put a roof on, let alone build new housing stock or revitalize the old.
The committee’s final section does address housing stock. It prioritizes promoting compact development and enhancing the capacity of natural and working lands in the hope Vermont will be able to grow and move forward while building resilience into the housing stock and infrastructure, concurrently carefully preserving our natural environment and working landscape as a carbon sink to balance greenhouse emissions.
It could take a decade for Vermont to build the necessary skilled trades workforce, rework zoning to accommodate cluster development and establish a network of public transportation that is accessible and convenient.
But when we’re done? We will dance on a resilient and springy floor into the future.
Tamara Burke and her family were longtime residents of Stowe, leaving the Garnache-Morrison Memorial Forest as a gift to the community. She and her husband, the sheep, and a riot of golden retrievers now call Craftsbury home. She continues to work in Stowe.
