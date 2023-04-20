Lisa Senecal

Lisa Senecal

Vermont is not an island. We are not an oasis in the desert. No moat encircles its borders, and no forcefield prevents harm from infiltrating. If COVID-19 taught us anything, it is that we are neither protected from nor immune to the sicknesses and suffering faced by every other state and every other country on the planet.

The truth is that even if we were an island, encircled by a moat or bordered by a forcefield, it would not keep us safe from harm caused by ignorance, fear, distrust or deeply seeded hatred.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.