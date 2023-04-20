Vermont is not an island. We are not an oasis in the desert. No moat encircles its borders, and no forcefield prevents harm from infiltrating. If COVID-19 taught us anything, it is that we are neither protected from nor immune to the sicknesses and suffering faced by every other state and every other country on the planet.
The truth is that even if we were an island, encircled by a moat or bordered by a forcefield, it would not keep us safe from harm caused by ignorance, fear, distrust or deeply seeded hatred.
It is already here.
Whether we see it, experience it or even feel it inside us, if we’re honest we all know that it is a part of Vermont, as are kindness, generosity, tolerance and, better still, acceptance.
In 2022, in state legislatures across the nation, 278 anti-LGBTQ pieces of legislation were introduced. This year, we have already seen 124, including one introduced in the Vermont House. It was introduced as a short-form bill, which means it includes a statement of its purpose and lists its lead sponsors but provides no detail.
The bill, H.513, is titled: “An act relating to protecting the competitive integrity and safety of girls and women in sports” and has four co-sponsors. Although no action has been taken on the bill, and it’s unlikely that any will be, it serves as affirmation for all anti-trans folks living among us that they are not alone.
For trans youth and their families, it is yet another reminder that, even here, there are those who would enshrine into law that they are citizens with lesser rights. This bill sends the clear message that there are those charged with making our laws who, despite all the very real problems that Vermonters face, are willing to expend their time, energy and taxpayer dollars attempting to curtail the rights of some Vermonters with no evidence that actual harm exists if those rights remain intact.
Efforts to limit the rights of LGBTQ Vermonters are not new. We only need to go back just shy of 25 years to find a dramatic public display. In 1999, it was difficult to drive more than a few miles in Vermont without encountering a “Take Back Vermont” sign or the slogan painted on the side of a barn or outbuilding. Some are still present today, as is continued opposition to marriage equality.
In 1999, the issue was the civil unions bill and if Vermont would become the first state in the nation to pass a law providing same-sex couples with the same legal rights and protections afforded heterosexual couples who marry.
It was a “separate but equal” step, but a step nonetheless.
Voices within the state and many who came from out of state predicted the collapse of society, the disintegration of the family unit, the end of the institution of marriage and economic ruin. Nearly a quarter century after the passage of Vermont’s civil union law and eight years after the Supreme Court’s Obergefell ruling making marriage equality law across the country, the institution of marriage still holds.
The greatest threats to our civil society come not from the LGBTQ community but from those who continue efforts to strip others of their civil rights and the right to live their lives authentically and in peace.
These dire predictions of grave harm that never came to pass still smolder in the ash heap of history. As has been the case throughout American history, denying rights to various segments of our population has been presented as necessary to protect the safety of women and girls. It is not at all surprising to see the claim that H.513 is necessary to provide for the “safety of girls and women.”
The safety, protection and purity of white women and girls was a key argument for anti-miscegenation laws and many Jim Crow laws. Few outside America’s thriving white supremacist movement would argue today that these laws were more than attempts to legislate women’s sexuality and maintain a structure of white supremacy.
Today those arguing for legislation they claim would protect women and girls would be far more convincing were they introducing and advocating for the passage of laws addressing the sources of harm that facts and data show is actually occurring. Issues such as domestic and sexual violence, the over-incarceration of women, poverty, pay inequity, gender discrimination, health care, housing and the list goes on and on. Those “protect women and girls” advocates would be concerned that being a girl or woman of color means that harm is amplified.
In an interview last week, one of the anti-trans bill sponsors said he had introduced the bill in response to constituents’ concerns about competition and safety. He did not mention data or even an isolated incident where harm was caused. He and his co-sponsors proposed legislation to limit the rights of trans girls and women based on unsubstantiated fear and speculative harm. It doesn’t seem a high bar to ask for our elected representatives, before they introduce legislation that would curtail the rights and opportunities of Vermonters, to have evidence that their proposal would reduce harm, not create it.
Lisa Senecal is a writer, host of The Lincoln Project’s “We’re Speaking” streaming show, co-chair of the Vermont Commission on Women, board member of the Clarina Howard Nichols Center and a member of Allies for Accountability, a citizens’ action group founded to hold public officials accountable and support survivors of sexual assault. She lives in Craftsbury.
