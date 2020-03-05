It’s great St. Patrick has an entire day named for him. So too, Saints Valentine and Nick. But, what about the countless other saints; shouldn’t they have a day of their own as well?
According to “Saints 101,” there are 810 canonized saints. Other lists show thousands more. Certainly, there must be day-deserving saints among them — those who also have performed legendary deeds like St. Patrick, whose snake-banishing skills in my eyes made him the ideal camping partner. Also, he raised people from the dead.
Surely, he deserves a day, but I suggest so does St. Brigid, also a Patron Saint of Ireland. Her miracle was turning a tub of bathwater into beer. Heck with a day! She should get an entire week! Perhaps to celebrate her miracle ale, a local brewery could made some suds, a Brigid’s Bathtub Brew, in her honor.
How about St. Juthwara? If anyone deserves a day, it is she, a sixth-century British martyr who wore cheese on her chest. Yes, that is correct. Albeit, it was soft cheese, which I imagine is easier to wear.
But before you go out to buy some brie, you should know Juthwara’s legend gets a whole lot worse. Like many a saint, she went through tribulations that make “Game of Thrones” look like “Captain Kangaroo.” Dear Juthwara was beheaded, whereupon she picked up her noggin and carried it back to church. Mind you, all while wearing cheese! I mean, people, what does one need to do to get a day?
Granted, there are saints who might not deserve a day. Like St. Henry, whose claim to fame was choosing to be a hermit rather than marry. That dubious qualification would make my cousin Doug a saint.
Then, there’s St. Cuthman, who was also a hermit, which apparently is a big deal in the saint world. Cuthman’s claim to sainthood was that he took his mother everywhere in a wheelbarrow. On second thought, maybe Doug is a saint.
Then there are the saints who are in what I call the “Jeopardy” category, “Saints and Animals.” Yes, I made this up, but I believe one day Trebek, himself, will read these answers. For those of you practicing to be on the show, you’re welcome.
• First, there’s St. Gall, whose pet bear and traveling companion helped out by putting wood on the fire. Pretty handy, considering I can’t even get my dog to sit.
• Then, there’s St. Roch, who was miraculously healed from the plague when a dog licked the infection on his leg. If you ask me, that dog’s a saint!
• Let’s not forget St. Anthony Abbot, who was accompanied by a pig whose illness he cured. Big surprise: Anthony was also a hermit, a legendary one, whose story includes decades of isolation. Just imagine the pressure on that pig to keep the conversation going.
Now, beyond all the wack-a-doodle mythology, many of these saints suffered a harsh reality from persecution to murder. And, while there is an All Saints Day, I reject its basic premise to honor “all saints, known and unknown” altogether. For thousands of saints, it’s a tad skimpy on the recognition, don’t you think? It’d be akin to me hosting one annual birthday party for our entire family tree.
Wait! Maybe I’m onto something. What if we celebrated one All Family Day a year? That way, we’d never forget anyone’s birthday — from siblings to cousins — and have one big celebration for everyone!
I’ll have to let my cousin Doug know; it’ll save him a ton of miles on his wheelbarrow.
Carole Vasta Folley is a Vermont award-winning playwright and columnist. Contact her at carolevf.com.