There’s a great 1963 essay called “The Sea and the Wind That Blows” by E.B. White. All he does is talk about sailing and why he loves it.
Rereading it last winter gave me the idea to try something similar about skiing. You’ve done it a lot, the idea urged, at some point you should think about it. Why do you ski? What does it mean to you?
Around the same time, I found a reflection on skiing that I wrote in third grade. Clearly, I wasn’t grappling with the big questions in those days, because this was my complete meditation on the matter: “When I began to ski / I felt so free / That I hit a tree.”
So, I started writing this, and my first thought wasn’t about the mountains themselves, but about traveling to them — road rising, temperature dropping, stereo snaring the music of Montreal. These are good trips, especially with a McDonald’s apple pie.
I share this fondness unabashedly because I think it’s common. Ask people about skiing and they’ll say getting there is part of the tale. Sometimes it’s a story from last Friday night, sometimes from long ago.
The trips that linger in my mind involve a feeling of release. During college, my older sister arrived one evening in a jeep. Two friends and I boarded. Someone was smoking, and, with the window cracked, it was snowing inside the vehicle. Tests and term-papers were behind us, and we were in a snow globe heading to Stowe.
An era later, my wife and I started getting our kids into skiing. The family car would swing by my office, and soon the professional world dissolved into a bubble of dashboard-glow, chatter, song, Happy Meal toys and transient tears — a Toyota escape-capsule rolling north.
You can find such moments in memory, and in 1960s ski magazines. The latter advertise a Friday-night train from Manhattan to Waterbury with a dinner car, a rental shop and a lounge-car literally shaped like a Schaefer beer can. That sounds nice: a convivial clatter, from skyscraper to ski lodge.
Maybe like yours, my childhood ski-train was a station wagon. A few Fridays per winter, it departed for the Snowy Owl Inn, Waterville Valley. On arrival, the lobby was sleepy. But down some squeaking staircases, what a scene: sparkling game-room; thronged and luminous indoor pool; through those plastic ribbons, the marvel of an outdoor pool, its steam melting falling snow; and beyond that sizzle a mountain, awake too in the sense that snow-vehicles were at work up there. They were visible only as intriguing pinpoints of light. It was like one swath of sky was especially dark, with lively stars.
In 1980, though, something impossible occurred: a rainy week at the Snowy Owl. That spurred us to Mt. Mansfield, dramatic then as now with sharp sun shifting to early shadows. Like many middle schoolers, I loved stories about ventures — to Narnia through the coat closet, to Mordor via Rivendell.
How great to wake up in the loft of a rented A-frame, unfold a map and plot a course on high-forested passages. My sisters and I would provision our pockets, like young hobbits, with cheese and apples. And, like young humans, with Skittles candy and loose quarters for any Space Invaders we might encounter.
Why were those times so pleasurable? A vibe that overwhelmed rain and other realities? I think it is about the power of places where people and nature press against each other: a boardwalk against the surf, a chalet-strewn valley against a ridge.
It isn’t that you are in nature, not like Amundsen. It’s that you are on the edge of nature, in good company. That setting, however tame, is potent: warm and cold, crowds but quiet, firelight and starlight, sleeping bags and snow squalls, cramped quarters and a view to Canada.
In fairness, a border between people and nature exists almost anywhere. Pick a house, and it’s adjacent to the sky. Lean out the window, and you might catch a snowflake on your tongue. But in some places the border has more contrast and friction. The feeling it produces — bright and sharp, a touch wild — is stronger. You can sense it in any human habitation, but it’s heightened by a mountain.
This tribute to skiing hasn’t addressed the act of skiing itself. I’m not the best witness, achy of knee, unsure of ski, and 53. But I can testify to the most preliminary thing: what it’s like just to step into the binding, which happens to remind me of stepping into a boat.
A sea of salt or snow stretches before you. As you set foot on skiff or ski, there’s a creak, a give, a hint of sway. It signals that you are entering a physics that is less solid than dock or parking lot, but more fundamental. Everything in the universe is floating and you are too.
And when you shove off, who knows? What if, with a storm winding down, fresh powder is sifting out of the woods and across the whole length of the trail, an immense moving sheet? What if a coppery glow sweeps that surface, as when wind ripples a field of wheat while sun rushes against the grain? Then everything is afloat, astir and alight.
One such day I was cherishing a last run, making the most of it by intersecting with the departing Toyota a mile down the access road. It occurred to me how much help skiers get from nature. Steer the skis sensibly and stay upright upon them. Do only that, and you’ll be carried the whole way, over the mountain’s shoulder, through the woods, along the brook to the passenger door.
That’s another thing about skiing itself. With sailing, you get as far offshore as you want to go, and wind and current may frustrate your return. With skiing, there’s a rebound, like an invisible spring. You rise to where it’s cold and beautiful, then everything — gravity, the tilt of the trail, the symbiosis of skis and snow — schusses you serendipitously down.
Have you read Robert Frost’s poem about another ancient sport — birch-swinging? He did this as a boy, scaling up, then thrilling to the “swish” of the descent. When life is difficult, he wants to try again, to “get away from earth.”
But escape is only half his wish, because, after all, “Earth’s the right place for love.” What he really wants is the up and the down to: “climb black branches up a snow-white trunk / Toward heaven, til the tree could bear no more / But dipped its top and set me down again. / That would be good both going and coming back.”
I have never birch-swung. But I gather it has something in common with skiing: an action and a feeling of going-and-returning. A ski mission may begin at the mountain’s base, or at a train station in Manhattan. Wherever the starting point is, the whole enterprise involves a movement that, for lack of a better word, is moving: outward and upward into an enlivened air, which itself carries you home, or at least propels you in that direction.
When I walk down the street I don’t think much about the past — who I walked that tarmac with before and what we did. It’s different on a mountain and even on the way to it.
That blizzardy winter of 2015, our annual family ski reunion was for the first time at Whiteface. What a drive, through Adirondack towns frozen under deep snow and a winter storm warning. Behind the rented house things were sizzling on the deck, where the young cousins had uncovered a hot tub. The scene was clown-car-like, in only the best way — an impossible number of happy beings emerging from and disappearing into the steam.
In the dark was a mountain, exciting the kids even more. As skiing does, it brought me back.
David S. Clancy of Concord, Mass., is a part-time resident of Stowe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.