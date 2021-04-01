It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness, it was the epoch of belief, it was the epoch of incredulity, it was the season of Light, it was the season of Darkness, it was the spring of hope, it was the winter of despair, we had everything before us, we had nothing before us, we were all going direct to Heaven, we were all going direct the other way — in short, the period was so far like the present period, that some of its noisiest authorities insisted on its being received, for good or for evil, in the superlative degree of comparison only.
— Charles Dickens, “A Tale of Two Cities”
Presidents Week was, as I type this, several weeks ago, making the data on Vermont’s COVID dashboard particularly interesting. Lamoille County, and Stowe in particular, have played host to visitors with degrees of compliance to our COVID-19 protocols, varying from the nonexistent to the reasonably conscientious.
This is a Tale of Two Counties, and a case for transparency instead of vague platitudes and public demands from elected officials to avoid sharing information. The sharing of information not officially sanctioned by various gatekeepers in the community is often referred to using the derogatory term rumor, as if applying this term is going to prevent people, especially people who are anxious, from seeking out information from any available source, absent transparency from official channels.
So let me get something out of the way right upfront: Stowe experienced a number of cases of COVID among people who work in the tourism industry. At least nine business, at an inestimable cost to the owners and staff, closed their doors or curtailed their services to protect their staff, their community and their customers from being exposed to the virus.
The entire community owes these businesses, and their staff, boundless gratitude. If you were one of them stand up and do it with pride. Because as I said, this is a tale of two counties, not one.
Lamoille County has a population of about 25,000 people, and a population density of 53 people per square mile. The town of Stowe’s primary economic engine is tourism, and Stowe has been open to business, dubious adherence to protocols before arrival notwithstanding, for weeks. Lamoille County has virtually universal mask compliance, thanks to vigorous promotion and enforcement, on the streets, in shops and even on recreation trails.
In the past two weeks, ending Saturday, March 27, Lamoille County recorded 91 new cases.
Orleans County has a population of about 25,000 people (surprise!) with a population density of 38 people per square mile, and much smaller influx of winter visitors, particularly this year with the Canadian border shut down, making Jay Peak off-limits to its usual customer base.
How many cases of COVID-19 did Orleans country record over the same period?
Same population, less density, far less tourism ... would it surprise you to learn Orleans County recorded 220 cases during the last two weeks?
220.
While an outbreak at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport accounts for some of that total, there’s an equally important factor at play — a vocal anti-mask contingent, driven by the general dismissal of the virus as being nothing more than the common cold and the management of transfer prevention to be little more than theater and a great inconvenience.
One Orleans County business, instead of promoting and requiring masking, made headlines for its active opposition to the mask mandate, and subsequently lost its UPS franchise. Sadly, that headline-grabbing story is no one-off. The wearing of masks is anything but universal in Orleans County, where too many are apparently not even willing to embrace that small sacrifice to keep its people safe.
The synonyms for stressful include taxing, nerve-wracking and tense. But there’s another synonym for stressful, and that is traumatic. It is traumatic to go into work every day not knowing if you are going to walk out the door carrying with you a virus that has the potential to wreck your life.
Yet we have people showing up for work every day believing they are more likely than someone tucked safely up in rural Orleans County to be exposed to the coronavirus.
If you work in tourism, face to face with visitors, you may have a better chance of being exposed if those visitors haven’t followed Vermont’s COVID-19 travel protocols.
But what is also true is that through fast and costly action Stowe managed, to borrow from “Game of Thrones,” to hold the door. To slam doors shut, send people home and hold the line until the negative tests started rolling in.
Other resorts hid their positive tests, stayed open and became super-spreaders, sometimes with death resulting. Other counties blithely go about their business in blind ignorance of science and growing numbers.
Stowe reacted with speed and grace.
When I was drawing this piece together I reached out to the business community for a quote and was told the situation shouldn’t be talked about. “If you have to write something, write something uplifting.”
Who does that benefit? Not the people on the front line who are left to imagine the worst, trying to piece together a picture of what they’re facing from any source available, unsure of how much danger they’re in, looking at lost income and unpaid bills.
Not the business community, which managed to pull off an act of valor, pressing their backs to their own doors. Not the community, left fumbling around in the dark wondering what the blue devils is happening around them.
“Put the Vermonters ahead,” ordered Gen. John Sedgwick at the Battle of Gettysburg, “and close ranks behind them.” Against the odds we closed ranks, and held back Pickett’s Charge.
Stowe closed doors and held back an outbreak, protecting staff, community and customers. Of course I’m going to write about it. You proved it could, with sacrifice and solidarity, be done.
It is not only my duty to write about it. It is an honor.
Tamara Burke and her family were longtime residents of Stowe, leaving the Garnache-Morrison Memorial Forest as a gift to the community. She and her husband, the sheep, and a riot of golden retrievers now call Craftsbury home. She continues to work in Stowe.
(0) comments
