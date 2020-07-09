Prideful. Ashamed. Hopeful. Disillusioned.

She is all these in conflict, in unison, inseparable. Steps toward kindness and equity

along a well-worn path of harm and injustice.

Generous. Selfish. Brave. Fearful.

She is all to some

and nothing to others.

Giving until nothing remains,  possessing more than others dare dream.

Scarred. Protected. Wise. Ignorant.

She carries the lessons of battles fought

knowing nothing of hardship.

She is neither young, nor old.

It is neither too late, nor soon enough.

Silent. Influential. Regrets. Potential.

She is me.

She is us.

She is America.

Lisa Senecal

Lisa Senecal

Lisa Senecal, a Stowe resident, is co-founder of The Maren Group, a writer, and chair of the Vermont Commission on Women. She is a Vermont native.

