The Vermont General Assembly returned from its annual Town Meeting Day break facing a few items of critical importance to complete relatively quickly. One of these is the redistricting of both the Vermont House and the Vermont Senate. It is critical that we have the new legislative district maps in place as soon as possible, so the people of those districts know what they look like as we get into the campaign and election season.
At this time, the new House and Senate maps are on their way into law and unfortunately, the legislative representation of Stowe will change dramatically.
Regarding the House, as I’ve mentioned many times before, because of the significant increase in population Stowe has seen over the last decade, it is virtually impossible to keep Stowe as one, wholly contained, single-member district, as we have been for the last two decades.
Unfortunately, while there was an opportunity for our district to be split in a fair way — keeping much of Stowe together in one single-member district and putting some residents of Stowe into a joint Morristown-Stowe district — the map that the House passed (without my support) put 672 residents of Stowe into a district of 8,884 people with almost all the residents of Morristown, Elmore, Worcester and Woodbury. Disappointingly, this ensures that 672 Stowe residents will be a super-minority in this new Lamoille-Washington district.
So, the primary question from most is which Stowe addresses are included in this new district?
This new Lamoille-Washington district starts approximately where Maple Street becomes Pucker Street and continues north along Pucker Street. It also includes Brush Hill, Stagecoach Road, Sterling Valley, Mansfield View and part of Randolph Road.
Regarding the Senate redistricting, the news continues to be unfortunate for Stowe. On March 17, at an unadvertised hearing, the Senate Reapportionment Committee passed its Senate map, which included moving Stowe from Lamoille County into Washington County.
While Stowe will remain, officially, a town in Lamoille County, with all that goes along with it, for purposes of legislative representation in the Vermont Senate, we will no longer be included in Lamoille County. We will, instead, be with all the towns of Washington County.
I did my best to fight for more fair representation for the people of Stowe. I am sorry I wasn’t successful.
Unified union
On another matter, I was pleased that the House passed a bill that would allow for the withdrawal of Stowe from the Lamoille South Unified Union, an effort that was overwhelmingly approved by Stowe voters and ratified by the voters of Morristown and Elmore.
Although the language passed isn’t ideal, it has now moved to the Senate for its consideration, and I will work to make the necessary changes there.
That said, the ultimate passage of legislation is a long, unknown route for us. I’ve served for 16 years and know that even with consensus on an issue, legislation can often get derailed by unforeseen circumstances.
For that reason, a small group of us from Stowe has continued to push the State Board of Education to take up our withdrawal. After all, our vote, and the subsequent votes by Morristown and Elmore, were legal, and the withdrawal should be approved by the state board.
Unfortunately, we were dealt another blow by Vermont state government when the Vermont Attorney General’s Office claimed in an unofficial opinion that they don’t believe the state education board has the authority to take up our withdrawal.
I cannot express enough the extent of my disappointment. Stowe has been dismissed and discarded by every branch of state government throughout the entire process of Act 46, and frankly, I think we’re all sick and tired of it.
My fierce opposition to this law from the beginning was precisely because of what I feared was going to happen — that more and more power would be consolidated into the hands of the state rather than local communities, and an unelected, unaccountable group of people would eliminate local school districts without the support of those communities.
And that is precisely what has happened.
Add to this the fact that repeatedly we were assured by the administration and the Legislature that there would be off ramps to such forced consolidation, as long as the goals of Act 46 were met. Every single one of those off-ramps, while provided to all other communities, have been denied to the community of Stowe.
Indeed, we are down right now because of the Agency of Education and the State Board of Education, but we are not out. Rest assured, I will continue to fight for what is best for the Stowe community and Stowe schools.
And that includes continuing to work on the legislation that is currently on the table and continuing to fight to ensure our voice and our vote, and those of Morristown and Elmore, actually count for something.
Contact Heidi Scheuermann with any questions or concerns at (802) 253-9314 or heidi@heidischeuermann.com.
