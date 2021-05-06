Whenever I hear parents with relative wealth and privilege worrying about the opportunities available for their children or agonizing about college, I always want to tell them to take a deep breath, and remember their kids will be fine.
As I watch the passionate debate happening in Stowe, which votes next week on whether to exit the Lamoille South Unified Union school district, I have to shake my head a little, with both compassion and puzzlement. Compassion yes, for the parents who are filled with anxiety about what will happen to their individual child, for the school board members faced with floods of input and feedback, for the teachers exhausted from the hardest teaching year they have ever had.
But I am also puzzled about the lack of the awareness of the big picture that is getting lost in these individual concerns. Surely these parents who are so worried about the loss of a national ranking for their school — a marketing tool that rewards wealthy school districts — are aware of the reality for their children, which is that their existing resources already provide their children with opportunities that far outstrip those available to most Vermont young people? While all children have potential, children from families with resources have much, much more opportunity. This is the gap we should all be thinking about, and working to change.
The reality of opportunity means that, for students who come from households that have enough money, the other aspects of figuring out their future will be much easier for them than for other young people. Their parents can pay for enrichment programs and out-of-school adventures, for piano lessons and trips abroad, for standardized test coaching and personalized admissions counseling. These opportunities will create more opportunities.
Their social networks will be enriched by their experiences, their parents’ connections and relationships will be shared with them, and they will expand their horizons beyond high school almost by default.
Colleges now provide more scholarship aid (in the form of merit scholarships and other awards) to high-income families than they do to the lowest-income families. Young people from families in the top 20 percent of American income earners are warmly welcomed at every college in the U.S., while low-income students are discouraged and overlooked. While parents agonize about AP classes and specialized learning opportunities, they are missing the truth —— that it’s their financial privilege that helps their kids the most.
The real opportunities that young people in small Vermont communities need most are opportunities to experience diversity — encountering a wide array of people, ideas and experiences. Staying in a bubble of privilege is dangerous. We need to get exposed to new ideas and diverse realities to become effective and engaged community members, to be skilled at our work, to build relationships and to change the world.
The same is true of being stuck in a bubble of poverty. Popping the bubble to connect larger groups of students is a very wise investment.
Whenever we find ourselves circling the wagons to make sure our children won’t succeed without “the best” educational opportunities, it’s a good time to stop and take a breath. If we have enough money to pay our bills and save, if we have the time and ability to have interesting adventures with our kids outside of school, if we have the experiences and skills to help our children create their post-high school plan, then our children already have the educational opportunities they will need to be successful.
We need to be thinking collectively about how to expand that circle of opportunity, to make sure every Vermont young person has those chances and has those opportunities to thrive during and after high school. That’s what we should be worrying about — creating opportunities to make diverse connections right here in Vermont.
Liz Schlegel is executive director of the Alchemist Foundation, a local nonprofit focused on expanding opportunity for Vermont youth.
