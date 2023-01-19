Tamara Burke

Tamara Burke

There is nothing quite like the hypocrisy of a conservative commentator.

He’ll scream bloody murder over gun control legislation written to prevent people on the federal no-fly or terrorist watchlist from buying a firearm, gasp in hyperbole at the mere thought of restrictions on the purchase and ownership of firearms, then leap into a predictably vociferous defense of the Second Amendment. Knowing that argument is getting old and stale, he’ll drag in the Fourth and the Fifth amendments as well for highlight and color.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.