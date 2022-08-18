In our present day where Ted “My Pronouns Are Kiss My A**” Cruz counts as a noteworthy political intellect, it’s hard for us to even imagine the brilliance of our founding generation. The founders were imperfect mortals, but they put the Enlightenment into practice.

Jefferson’s Declaration of Independence rests on Englishman John Locke’s ideas about power, human government and people’s rights. Jefferson explains that government isn’t a matter of divinely appointed, sovereign monarchs imposing their will on their people. Instead, the people themselves are sovereign. All men are created equal and endowed with “unalienable rights” that can’t be taken away, including but not limited to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

