In our present day where Ted “My Pronouns Are Kiss My A**” Cruz counts as a noteworthy political intellect, it’s hard for us to even imagine the brilliance of our founding generation. The founders were imperfect mortals, but they put the Enlightenment into practice.
Jefferson’s Declaration of Independence rests on Englishman John Locke’s ideas about power, human government and people’s rights. Jefferson explains that government isn’t a matter of divinely appointed, sovereign monarchs imposing their will on their people. Instead, the people themselves are sovereign. All men are created equal and endowed with “unalienable rights” that can’t be taken away, including but not limited to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
Government exists to protect those natural human rights.
It derives its power from the consent of the people themselves. If a government fails to protect its people’s rights, the people can withdraw their consent and change the government or form a new one.
These assumptions and this reasoning about rights and government are so essential to our system that Jefferson anoints them self-evident truths.
While Jefferson’s Declaration of Independence explained the principles undergirding our government, James Madison’s Constitution established the mechanisms of that government. When the founders proposed forming a more perfect union, they meant a government more perfect than the loose confederation that had become the national government immediately following the Revolution. This confederation was so impotent that George Washington described it as “a half-starv’d, limping Government” that was too feeble to secure the rights won after years of revolutionary struggle.
At the same time, founders, including James Madison, feared investing the federal government with too much power. Madison observed that since men weren’t angels, government must be both powerful enough to do its job and sufficiently limited to guard the people’s rights against government intrusion. The federal government’s balanced three-branch structure and system of checks on each branch’s power are part of the means to that end.
So are the constitutional provisions that divide power between the federal and state governments. So certainly are the citizens’ rights specified in constitutional amendments, beginning with the first 10 amendments we know as the Bill of Rights.
Some founders opposed appending a list of rights. Hamilton warned that the inevitably incomplete list would prompt some Americans to one day contend that we don’t have any rights that don’t appear on the list.
As a hedge against that possibility, Madison clarified that listing any specific rights in the Constitution “shall not be construed to deny or disparage” other rights just because they aren’t listed. His reminder that it’s impossible to list every human right became the Ninth Amendment.
Now consider this very human right.
In 1965 my 40-year-old father couldn’t legally buy a condom in Connecticut to use with my 39-year-old mother. They’d been married for 20 years. The law was the work of a zealous 19th century postal official named Comstock. Comstock crusaded against obscenity, which according to his 1873 law included contraceptives and even information about contraceptives. By 1965, 24 states had anti-contraception statutes on their books.
It took until 1965 for the Supreme Court’s Griswold v. Connecticut decision to remove law enforcement officers from married Americans’ family planning decisions. The two dissenting justices found that while the Comstock laws were “uncommonly silly,” they didn’t violate the Constitution. Justice Arthur Goldberg, one of the seven majority and concurring justices who ruled the law unconstitutional, responded that rather than being merely silly, it would be “more than shocking” if the implicit “personal liberty guaranteed by the Constitution” didn’t include freedom from government intrusions on marital privacy and family planning.
How would you feel if the government, whether the Progressive Caucus or the Freedom Caucus, today won the power to administer your use of birth control?
Justice Clarence Thomas recently announced that he considers the Griswold decision “erroneous” and “constitutionally unsound.” Republican candidates and officeholders are echoing his opinion. Last month 195 Republican members of Congress voted against the Right to Contraception Act. This means they voted against your right to contraception.
I always thought Republicans were supposed to be against big government intrusions on personal liberty.
By the way, Goldberg’s assertion of the right to contraception and marital privacy in Griswold was later applied to decisions involving the rights to interracial marriage, extramarital access to contraception, same-sex relations and abortion.
Even with all our talk, we commonly don’t do justice to the complexity of these issues, especially to the complexity of the other guy’s opinion.
It’s sensible, fitting and proper to assert that a woman is sovereign over her body and that her sovereignty extends to pregnancy. But my body, my choice doesn’t apply to a uterine fibroid the same way it does to a fetus. At the same time, for most of us grief for a miscarried embryo is less affecting than the death of an infant.
The biblical testimony against abortion is insubstantial and probably thinner than most pro-life Christians imagine. In any case, our First Amendment religious freedom means we’re not obliged to consult any scripture.
As we parse our rights and speculate when life begins, your right to privacy needs to mean as much to me as mine does.
We need to remember that we created our government to protect our rights.
We need to be resolute against tyrants. And patient with the well-intentioned.
Peter Berger has taught English and history for 30 years. He would be pleased to answer letters addressed to him in care of the editor.
