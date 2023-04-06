How do we find what we need to be healthy, productive and part of the community? Sometimes the trick is just knowing where to look.

There is a new crisis number to call in our community. Lamoille County Mental Health Services now offers one number, seven days a week, 24 hours a day. If you are in any sort of mental health crisis, call 802-888-5026. Please make a point of sharing this number and information with your friends and neighbors.

