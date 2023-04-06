How do we find what we need to be healthy, productive and part of the community? Sometimes the trick is just knowing where to look.
There is a new crisis number to call in our community. Lamoille County Mental Health Services now offers one number, seven days a week, 24 hours a day. If you are in any sort of mental health crisis, call 802-888-5026. Please make a point of sharing this number and information with your friends and neighbors.
If you are seeking help in anything else, start with the United Way of Lamoille County resource page at uwlamoille.org/get-help.
Jessica, the mobile rural resource navigator, provides support in accessing local and state services related to health, housing, transportation, food, heating and utilities bills, essential needs like clothing and home goods, employment, education, financial and tax assistance and more. She meets with community members in person, and no appointment is needed. Drop in and speak with her:
• Breakfast on Us/United Community Church, Morrisville, Tuesday, 7-10 a.m.
• Varnum Memorial Library, Jeffersonville, Tuesday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
• Lanpher Memorial Library, Hyde Park, Wednesday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
• Johnson Public Library, Johnson, Thursday, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
April is National Alcohol Awareness Month. In our area, there are many resources to help you manage your alcohol use. There’s no wrong door. If you’re looking to quit drinking alcohol or to reduce the amount you are drinking, talk to your medical care provider about options. Check out the list of local organizations who can support you here: uwlamoille.org.
Vermont has a new child tax credit beginning in tax year 2022. Families that earn under $125,000 annually are eligible for a $1,000 tax credit, and those who make between $125,000-$175,000 are eligible for a partial credit. To find out how to apply, call 211 or 802-477-5176.
Other helpful resources
Some other good things to know about:
• The 11th annual Veterans Summit will be held on Wednesday, June 14, at Northern Vermont University’s Lyndon Campus in Lyndonville, from 2-9:30 p.m.
• Lamoille Family Center hosts playgroups from 9:30-11 a.m. in the following locations: Mondays, River Arts in Morrisville, open gym; Thursdays, United Church of Johnson, traditional; and Fridays, NVU Johnson SHAPE pool, swimming. Call for details: 802-888-5229.
• The Green Mountain Job and Retention Program makes an offer to those graduating from college this year: Work in Vermont, lose some of your student loans. Live and work full-time in Vermont for two years and get up to $5,000 of your loans paid back. More information at uvm.edu/engagement/greenmountainjobs.
• If you need to dispose of unwanted medication, try the medication mail-back program and receive a free, pre-paid envelope. Learn more at bit.ly/3G9opOt.
• Household hazardous waste collection dates are Saturday, May 6, and Saturday, Sept. 9, in the Lamoille Union High School parking lot from 9 a.m. to noon. Cost is $10 per household.
Homelessness check-in
Finally, in Lamoille County last week there were 141 households — 168 adults and 55 children — experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Of those, 90 households were in the general assistance program, in a tent, on street, in a vehicle or in temporary shelter.
Many of us could use a little support or guidance as we seek to be the best employees, neighbors, friends and family members we can be. Hopefully, the information in this column is helpful if that’s what you’re looking for.
Emily Rosenbaum is the initiative director of the Lamoille Working Communities Challenge, a grant of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, in partnership with United Way of Lamoille County. She can be reached at emily@uwlamoille.org (preferred) or 802-888-3252.
