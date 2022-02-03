I am pleased to report that the Vermont House of Representatives returned in person, fully, this week. There is one adjustment we made to permanent House rules to ensure the health and safety of all as the pandemic continues, and that is if a member has COVID-19 or has a “direct COVID-19 related circumstance,” they may participate and vote remotely.
Otherwise, House rules remain in place. That is, all members must be in-person in the House to participate and to vote unless they have COVID-19 themselves or have a “direct COVID-19-related circumstance.”
I am also pleased that all Vermonters will continue to have the ability to livestream the committee hearings and House sessions at legislature.vermont.gov.
Unfortunately, the Vermont Senate remains remote.
On another issue, the quest for Stowe’s withdrawal from the Lamoille South Unified Union continues.
As all might recall, on May 11, 2021, by an overwhelming vote of 1,068-464, Stowe voted to withdraw from the Lamoille South Unified Union School District. On May 28, the Vermont Secretary of State’s office sent a letter to the other two unified union member towns, Elmore and Morristown, certifying the Stowe vote to withdraw.
And, on Dec. 7, both Elmore and Morristown ratified, by substantive margins, the withdrawal of Stowe from the Lamoille South Unified Union.
Unfortunately, seven weeks have passed, and this legal withdrawal of Stowe from Lamoille South Unified Union is in limbo as the state board of education has yet to take it up because the Vermont Agency of Education is fighting it.
As the state representative for Stowe — one committed to representing our community — I am fighting to ensure we get the issue in front of the state board and clarify in law the legality of our withdrawal.
Toward that end, I am working on two fronts to advance our community’s interests.
First, I have requested that the state board of education place our withdrawal on its Feb. 16 meeting and approve it. Second, I am working on ensuring that the Legislature clarify in law that our vote, and the subsequent votes by Morristown and Elmore, were legal, and the withdrawal may be approved by the state board.
I am very hopeful that approval of our withdrawal from union will come to fruition soon.
Finally, it was clear from last week’s Stowe Reporter that campaign 2022 has already begun, with two separate attacks on my service in the House. As has been the case for 16 years, if any Stoweite has any questions about issues that arise, or my views on them, they should feel free to contact me directly.
Regarding Stowe legislative redistricting, I do want to clarify. It was not disclosed as part of his letter to the editor, but Scott Weathers is the chair of the Lamoille County Democratic Committee. As such, the protection of Democratic incumbents in Lamoille County is his goal. My goal is to ensure fair representation for Stowe residents, and that is what I will continue to do. I am hopeful that is also what Stowe’s Board of Civil Authority will want to do as well.
To reiterate, I am a native of Stowe, and a longtime resident and business owner, not a resident of fewer than two years and, since arriving, a partisan political operative. As such, I am always committed to doing what is best for the families and businesses of Stowe.
Heidi Scheuermann, a Republican, represents Stowe in the Vermont House of Representatives.
