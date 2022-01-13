R-Stowe, Lamoille-1, Stowe
What are your highest priorities for the Legislature as a whole this session?
I am pleased to continue my work as the chair of the Legislative Tourism Caucus and look forward to continue to advance the needs of the industry, financial and otherwise. I also look forward to continuing my advocacy for a comprehensive overhaul of our education funding system — to reconnect Vermonters to the budgets voted upon and money spent, to ensure it is more easily understood by Vermonters, and to make it more fair to all. Additionally, I will continue to fight to return some semblance of local control to our schools. Recent years have also seen a very significant shift in our approach to K-12 education. To be clear, I support wholeheartedly, and have fought diligently to ensure, equity of opportunities for all students. I fear, however, that our goal of ensuring equity of opportunities for all has been replaced by searching for equity of outcomes in our education system. This is a fruitless search, as we can never ensure equity of outcomes in education. Further, by trying to do so, in my view and the view of many others, we are in a race to mediocrity — all in the pursuit of equity of outcomes. I will continue the fight for expanded economic opportunities for all and look forward to continuing work on broadband expansion and on critical energy and climate issues.
What do you foresee as hot topics within your committee(s)?
The recommendations put forward by the Vermont Climate Council will, undoubtedly, be the issues on which our committee (energy and technology) spends most of our time and will most likely be the most contentious. The recommendations are significant policy changes that could have a dramatic impact on Vermont families and businesses, most especially on the rural and low-income Vermonters. Policies that restrict developments anywhere outside of designated downtowns, change transportation affordability and access, require the modification of heating systems or change our agricultural, forest and open land management are just a few examples of items of possible concern.
What are some sleeper issues that you think haven’t been given enough attention?
The 10-year redistricting of our General Assembly is of critical importance as it determines the representation of every Vermonter, but it is not getting nearly the attention it deserves. For example, at this time, while a House of Representatives map was approved by the tri-partisan Legislative Apportionment Board, the Democratic leadership in the House is planning to vote this week to advance a completely different map put together by Democrats — a map that largely protects incumbent seats and the unfair distribution of representation with some Vermonters being represented by two legislators and some being represented by just one. This is pure power politics and incumbent protection.
What are your thoughts on having to legislate remotely again, and do you think it’s important to get back to an in-person setting soon?
I am exceptionally disappointed that the legislative leadership decided to meet remotely at this time. Every day, we see teachers and staff going to work, children going to school, hospitality and restaurant workers, retail and grocery workers all going to work. Office workers too. Most Vermonters have been going to work for the last 18 months. Yet we can’t get back to work? Are we more important than others? In my view, the decision smacks of privilege.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.