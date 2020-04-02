Last week, Gov. Phil Scott announced that Vermont’s schools would close until the end of the 2019-20 school year.
Immediately I turned to Isaac Asimov’s 1951 short-story classic, which has been read by millions of Americans, “The Fun They Had,” in which two children from the year 2157 find out that centuries earlier, all the neighborhood children attended school together. They didn’t have to sit alone in their homes with a mechanical teacher, described by 11-year-old Margie as “ugly with a big screen on which all of the lessons were shown.”
She couldn’t imagine a person teaching lessons, who couldn’t possibly know as much as a computer, but quickly thought otherwise after her mother called her inside to settle into another despised session.
When the distant voice intoned, “Today’s arithmetic lesson is on the addition of proper fractions. Please insert yesterday’s homework in the proper slot,” Margie was seething. “Margie hated school, but now she hated it more than ever.”
She escaped by daydreaming of that fantasy time, when all the kids from the whole neighborhood came, laughing and shouting in the schoolyard, sitting together in the schoolroom, going home together at the end of the day. They learned the same things so they could help one another on the homework and talk about it.
Margie was thinking about how the kids must have loved it in the old days. She was thinking about the fun they had.
Every day, educators across Vermont hear from their students about the fun they had. Since school buildings closed and teachers raced into high gear, some kids have been working hard. Others find it impossible to learn. Still more are caring for the youngest or most fragile family members. A few relished an early spring break, now over.
The mechanical teacher is now reality. It hurts everyone. But it hurts the most vulnerable the most.
This year may be saved by the relationships Vermont teachers have formed with their students. They became teachers for the joy of watching students learn, collaborating with colleagues, and joining the schoolhouse of daily dynamism and possibility.
Right now they email and call their students several times a week. They distribute engaging materials, videotape their lessons, differentiate instruction to meet different skill levels, provide individual tutoring, facilitate Advisory via Google Hangout, and rightfully worry themselves sick over the children without internet, whose parents don’t call back, whose homes we have been prohibited from visiting.
Our schools must remain closed during a global pandemic. But this is no way to learn. Our success in this unchartered territory hinges entirely upon the irreplaceable learning relationships Vermont’s teachers have fostered over the months or years with children and families.
Had this frightful time begun in September, not only would little learning transpire, but months or years of past gains would be lost. According to Dr. Diane Ravitch, who served in the U.S. Department of Education under Presidents George H.W. Bush and Bill Clinton, students learning online earn significantly lower test scores in reading and math, and are 50 percent more likely to drop out of school than those attending brick-and-mortar schoolhouses.
Vermonters understand the irreplaceable value of their schools as community hubs celebrating children, learning, athletics and the arts. Our Legislature has passed laws to strengthen education — diversity in the curriculum, higher academic standards, flexible pathways, and improved special education.
Today our students are reminiscing about the fun they had, being together in personalized, challenging classes with teachers who care deeply not only about the subject, but their students as well. Enjoying low-cost or free breakfasts, lunch and after-school meals between engaging activities educating a sound mind in a sound body.
At times, students get fed up, argue with each other, organize together and walk out to protest climate change. Other times they surprise themselves, laugh out loud, cheer each other on and feel the power of being a member of a community where they matter.
They remember catching up on the latest project or funny gossip. Teachers remember watching their students’ eyes light up with new learning. Growing up means facing hardship, peer pressure and squabbles, and is tough at times for everyone. But at school, youth can overcome with caring, knowledgeable educators who guide, support, report, prevent and inspire.
School is taking turns in Socratic seminars. Going to the playoffs. Starring in the musical. High-fiving for the right answer. Running in the halls.
The fun they have. And we can’t wait to see our students come back.
Let’s hear your stories. Let the world know what you’re missing at school. Keep Asimov’s dystopian warning as far away as life on other planets.
Dorinne Dorfman, who has a doctorate in education, lives in Waterbury Center. She has been a teacher and principal in Vermont schools since 1996 and is now director of targeted supports at Randolph Union High School. She can be contacted at dorinnedorfman@gmail.com.