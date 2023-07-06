There are a few home truths about U.S. history you probably didn’t get in your star-studded social studies class. One of them is that the Pledge of Allegiance was, and let the irony not be lost on you, a marketing ploy to sell magazines.
Exploiting the 400th anniversary of Christopher Columbus’ landing in the Americas, Francis Bellamy, an ordained Baptist minister and Christian socialist, wrote the pledge to promote the family magazine he worked for, Youth’s Companion.
Leveraging the Columbian Exposition of 1892, Bellamy created a program for schools to use to mark the event, and then, in a foreshadowing of industry lobbying efforts to come, successfully lobbied Congress to support the program.
This was not the first time the publishing house used “Americanization” to boost subscription sales. Youth Companion, and its next iteration American Boy, leveraged patriotic fervor and a fear of immigrants to promote their brand, sending American flags to every school and inexpensive images of George Washington for classroom walls along with other gimmicks and giveaways.
Part of the Columbus Exposition program was a “Pledge of Allegiance” included in the materials, which originally read: “I pledge allegiance to my flag and the Republic for which it stands — one Nation indivisible — with liberty and justice for all.”
As marketing strategies go, this one had legs. For decades, long after Youth’s Companion merged into American Boy, schools and organizations that chose to recite a pledge used the Youth Companion’s version, or a variation of it.
On June 22, 1941, a bit over six months after the U.S. entered World War II, Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the U.S. Flag Code, which included a version of the Youth Companion’s marketing ploy as the standard version of the pledge.
By then the Youth Companion had long since entered the dustbin of forgotten publications, and American Boy, too, ceased publication in August 1941. But the marketing marched on, a testament to one man’s exploitation of the fear of immigrants and the drive for Americanization that shaped social studies texts, the walls of classrooms and even the art on school supplies from the late 19th century onward.
In 1954 the pledge again became a marketing vehicle, this time to promote the superiority of American capitalism over godless Russian communism. Again it was a Protestant minister, this time Rev. George Docherty of the New York Avenue Presbyterian Church, who argued, “To omit the words ‘under God’ in the Pledge of Allegiance is to omit the definitive factor in the American way of life,” stating flatly to those who might take issue with this that an “atheistic American is a contradiction in terms,” because if “you deny the Christian ethic, you fall short of the American ideal of life.”
Critiquing Monica Potts’ “The Forgotten Girls” for the New York Times Book Review, Rachel Louise Snyder writes that “she is at her most persuasive when she describes how religious fundamentalism — nearly every family she knew growing up attended church — marginalizes women, filtering into local policy in such a way that it becomes ‘less a personal belief system than a tool for social control.’”
In 1844 Karl Marx observed religion is “the opium of the people.” Reading Potts’ narrative of the impact of alcohol, oxycodone and meth in small towns it is difficult to distinguish between the two. Religion and opiates both provide a social outlet and a framework within which to cope with pain and trauma. Both dull pain by offering lovely illusions and giving the user the strength to carry on.
The community flooding the family home after the death of Potts’ artistic and creative sister, a kid who had Tourette’s and was celebrated in death as she had never been in life, comforted the family by insisting her death was pre-ordained. It was her time. And that she was in a better place.
Like opium, religion has sapped Potts’ community of the ability to not only envision a different reality, but to work toward solutions. Life is in the hands of an indifferent god; accept that and it will dull the pain. So will oxycodone, meth or alcohol.
Potts’ book, available through interlibrary loan thanks to Susan O’Connell, the director at the Craftsbury Public Library (and the good people who fund that library) is a hard look at the consequences of a belief system that perpetuates rigid gender roles and discourages activism through a preoccupation with predestination and God’s will.
In logical argument Hanlon’s razor states that one should not attribute conditions to villainy that simply result from stupidity… a rather aggressive way of stating that while intentions were pure, the results are at best problematic. Religion may have roots in comfort and community.
Religion has spawned fundamentalism, a movement which, by accident or design, diverts attention from the oppression of social structure, exploitation, poverty and ingrained phobias directed toward minority populations.
Religion doesn’t just reinforce the cultural values of an elite class, it demands a passive acceptance of that which, viewed with clarity, is absolutely unacceptable.
Martin Niemöller was the prominent — and let’s be clear here — right-wing and antisemitic, Lutheran pastor in Germany who, in the decade before Hitler came to power, sympathized with many Nazi ideas and supported their radically right-wing political movements. He kept silent as Nazis went after other Germans, specifically members of leftist political parties and trade unions that espoused dangerously liberal ideas such as supporting a parliamentary system of democracy to give citizens greater political power and extensive economic social programs.
People should be dependent on the will of God, should look to the church for their interests and God for their protection, according to him.
He supported Hitler right up until Hitler threw his support behind the radical faction within the Protestant churches known as the Deutsche Christen: white Christian nationals so passionately engaged with Aryan ideals they rewrote sections of the Bible and remade Christ into an Aryan.
Arrested by the Nazis in 1937 Niemöller might have sunk into post-war obscurity after he was freed but for his lectures to the German people in which he expressed regret for his early inaction: “First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out …”
Tamara Burke and her family were longtime residents of Stowe, leaving the Garnache-Morrison Memorial Forest as a gift to the community. She and her husband, the sheep, and a riot of golden retrievers now call Craftsbury home. She continues to work in Stowe.
