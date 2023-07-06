Tamara Burke

Tamara Burke

There are a few home truths about U.S. history you probably didn’t get in your star-studded social studies class. One of them is that the Pledge of Allegiance was, and let the irony not be lost on you, a marketing ploy to sell magazines.

Exploiting the 400th anniversary of Christopher Columbus’ landing in the Americas, Francis Bellamy, an ordained Baptist minister and Christian socialist, wrote the pledge to promote the family magazine he worked for, Youth’s Companion.

