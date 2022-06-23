While construction of new residential rental properties is one answer to the housing shortage, it is not the only one. I was taught to problem solve effectively by implementing solutions going from the simplest, least costly, most quickly implementable to the more complex and costly.
New construction takes time and a lot of money. Currently, it also bumps up against a shortage and high cost of labor and building materials as well as Act 250 permitting.
One of the driving forces behind this housing shortage is the phenomenon of the acquisition of residential real estate by investors who repurpose it to serve the vacation rental market. As of this writing, Stowe has 863 active vacation rental properties, according to AirDNA, 95 percent of which are entire homes as opposed to rooms, 73 percent of which are 1-, 2- or 3-bedroom units, the bulk of the residential property demand. Burlington has only 306.
I speculate that most of the condos in Stowe village are vacation rentals and have observed many multi families on Pucker Street, for example, that might have rented for $1,200-$1,500 per month just a year or two ago, being converted to vacation rentals, as well as many homes in Mansfield View, once considered an affordable neighborhood, in the vacation rental pool as well.
It is a sad situation when 531 families are waiting for housing, perhaps living with relatives or squashed into a hotel room while 863 units in Stowe go empty for almost half the year. AirDNA reports average occupancy in Stowe is 61 percent. (“Housing worse than ever in public, private sectors,” June 16, 2022)
I hope we can all agree that shelter, food and clothing are necessities in life.
Many cities have used technology to successfully implement restrictions on the vacation rental investment craze resulting in, at the very least, some rebalancing of the housing market. Some have restricted the number of days a unit is available per year. Others require the unit to be owner occupied, some require licensing, and some have banned it altogether.
I would advocate for a nuanced approach that would return the most desirable properties back to the residential housing market with the least cost. Local governments have an obligation to safeguard and protect the interests of the year around resident voters and taxpayers.
Rolling out a well-researched strategy to balancing the housing market in Stowe will not only benefit those seeking year around housing but, for example, to all those who complained about traffic and parking in Stowe this past winter, reducing the number of beds available to visitors, will also reduce the number of cars on the road.
Chantal Kerivan and her husband, Shawn, owned Auberge de Stowe bed and breakfast in the lower village from 2000 to 2017. She lives in Stowe.
