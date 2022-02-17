As Vermont-connected athletes rock the Beijing Olympics, the Vermont General Assembly continues its work in Montpelier — or remotely in the Senate.
For my part, I continue to work to ensure Stowe has the opportunity due to us to present the case for the withdrawal of Stowe from the Lamoille South Unified Union School District. Specifically, I continue working on two avenues: Enact legislation that will clarify in law that our vote, and the subsequent votes by Morristown and Elmore, were legal, and the withdrawal may be approved by the state board of education; and push the attorney general’s office to provide clarity to the state board that our vote, and the subsequent votes by Morristown and Elmore, were legal, and the withdrawal may be approved.
I am pleased to report that the House Committee on Education has drafted language to include in an upcoming bill that will provide that clarity. Although it isn’t perfect, if it is enacted, we will be invited to present our case to the state board of education. That said, legislation is a long, unknown route for us. I’ve served for 16 years and know that even with consensus on an issue, legislation can often get derailed by unforeseen circumstances.
For that reason, a small group of us from Stowe met last week with the lawyer in the attorney general’s office tasked with taking up this issue. It was a very informative meeting, and one during which we received assurance that the office will, in fact, provide an informal opinion to the state board within the next couple of weeks. While we are unsure of what that opinion will be, I am hopeful. If it is a positive opinion, I am confident the board will put the Stowe withdrawal on its agenda immediately thereafter.
About the legislative redistricting process, while it doesn’t seem to get much attention in the statewide press, this is of critical importance to the people of Stowe, and I want to do all I can to keep you posted on the developments.
If you recall, given that Stowe has grown so significantly over the last 10 years, it is virtually impossible to keep Stowe as one, wholly contained, single-member district, as we have been for the last two decades. The first maps released, therefore, were from the Legislative Apportionment Board and included two single-member House districts that encompassed Stowe residents.
One district contained only Stowe addresses, while the other district is a joint Stowe-Morristown single-member district. That joint Stowe-Morristown district would take the east side of Stowe starting in Stowe Hollow and running along Route 100 North, taking the east side of Route 100 North. This includes all or part of Logging Hill, Upper Hollow, Cross, Taber Hill, Taber Ridge, Brush Hill and Randolph roads, Maple Street, and more. The number of residents of Stowe in this plan is 877, while the number of residents from Morristown is 3,488.
The second maps released were the ones that passed the House a couple of weeks ago. Those maps included one single-member district that contained only Stowe addresses, and a second district that included approximately the same number of Stowe residents (877) in a two-member district with all of Morristown, Elmore, Worcester and Woodbury. This district had a total of 9,006 residents. So, while Stowe residents would have been a minority in the Legislative Apportionment Board joint district, they would have been a super-minority in the initial House-approved joint district.
A third version of maps was released by the House committee just last week. These maps include one single-member district that includes only Stowe addresses, and a second, two-member district totaling 8,884 that puts 672 Stowe residents with almost all the residents of Morristown, Elmore, Worcester and Woodbury. As is clear, like the prior map, this map makes sure Stowe residents would be a super-minority in the district.
The main difference between this map and the prior House map is which Stowe addresses are included in this new district. In the new map, the district does not include Stowe Hollow addresses at all. The district starts approximately where Maple Street becomes Pucker Street and continues north along Pucker Street. It also includes Brush Hill, Stagecoach Road, Sterling Valley, Mansfield View and part of Randolph Road.
As you might suspect, my serious concerns about this continue. This does not meet the requirements of redistricting. After all, it does not ensure fair representation for all. What it does ensure is that the Democratic incumbents in the district are protected.
Added to this is the challenge we face in Senate redistricting. While there are no other proposals being officially discussed, they are being discussed unofficially.
Rumor is that one of them is a proposal to remove Stowe from the Lamoille district and place it in the Washington County Senate district. Unfortunately, the Senate is not in session in person, so it is very difficult to follow developments, especially about unofficial discussions taking place.
Rep. Heidi Scheuermann, a Republican, represents Stowe.
