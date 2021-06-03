Are you looking to reduce your carbon emissions, noise pollution and help wildlife? The season’s lawn mowing has begun in earnest. But what if we chose to not mow, or not as frequently, and not to the level of a tidy golf course? What if we only mowed only a portion of our lawn and instead created wildflower meadows?
Pollinators, especially bees, would love it, and our neighbors would get a break from the constant summertime drone from mowers, leaf blowers and trimmers. We would also reduce the amount of carbon pumped into the atmosphere. Did you know that gas lawn mowers account for an estimated 5 percent of U.S. annual carbon emissions?
Frequent mowing and mowing grass too short is detrimental to pollinators, a critical component of our environment and food production system. One third of the human food supply depends on pollination. More than 100 crops grown in the U.S. depend on pollinators, which increases our nation’s crop values each year by more than $18 billion.
But pollinators are in serious decline and have been for several decades. Bees suffer greatly when we cut our grass. Research published in the journal Biological Conservation showed that mowing lawns once every two weeks instead of every week supported 30 percent more bees.
So, when considering whether to mow your lawn, especially in spring and early summer, try holding back for a while to give some of the wildflowers a chance to bloom. If you have a large lawn or field, consider creating a no-mow zone or perhaps try only cutting a few paths through your field. You can still have sections of lawn to enjoy, but also can enhance the local ecosystem.
Another option is to cut grass to no less than three inches in length, or to cut no more than one-third of each grass blade during each mowing, and to allow the clippings to decompose on the lawn. Longer grass results in longer roots, which aerates the soil and helps to retain more moisture. This not only improves the health of our waterways, but also results in a lush lawn that is more drought resistant.
If you must mow your lawn, there are now many practical, cost-effective, and environmentally friendly alternatives. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, Vermont consumes 5.4 million gallons of gas annually for lawn and garden care. The nationwide total is 2.9 trillion gallons. Since gas and diesel lawn mowers have minimal emission controls, they are widely recognized as a major source of smog-forming air pollution.
Battery powered electric lawn mowers, leaf blowers and string trimmers are quiet, potentially pollution-free, especially if powered by a solar array, and can result in quieter summer afternoons for all of us.
Stowe resident Jan Reynolds, 65, purchased a battery-powered lawn mower from Stowe Hardware in April and couldn’t be happier. Her old gas-powered mower died, so rather than replace it, she said it made more sense to go with an e-mower. “It’s light, easy to use, doesn’t smell, and it’s quiet and clean,” she said.
With easily adjustable blade height settings, the self-propelled e-mower easily slices through particularly high grass areas. On a fully-charged battery, which takes 30 minutes, the mower runs for one hour.
E-mowers might be less expensive than you think. Local dealers sell e-mowers starting at $399, which includes battery and charger. They are also less expensive to maintain and run. In addition, all of Vermont’s 17 electric utilities, including the ones that service Lamoille County, now offer incentives to reduce their cost. Once you’ve made your purchase, contact your local utility to find out how to apply for the incentive.
If you’re looking for more information on how to create a more wildlife friendly backyard, check out National Wildlife Federation’s Garden for Wildlife program (nwf.org/garden). You can even certify your yard as wildlife friendly through the program.
An occasional column on all things energy-related. This installment is a collaboration between the Hyde Park and Stowe energy committees.
