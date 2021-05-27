Until a year ago, the Centers for Disease Control was among the most trusted of national organizations, but since being politicized over the COVID-19 pandemic, nearly every recommendation issued since last March has been met with skepticism or downright hostility, largely from the right, although enough bipartisan confusion has been sown to keep both sides of the political spectrum guessing.
Case in point: Last week’s abrupt announcement that masks would no longer be necessary for those of us who have completed the course of vaccinations — except when they are.
So one of the most highly anticipated signs of progress since lockdowns and social distancing began is met with near-universal suspicion, with “Why now?” or “What’s changed?”
Considering numerous people have been doing their homework since day one — reviewing data from a number of reliable sources and making their own decisions on staying healthy — the CDC’s sudden departure from both masks and social distancing, indoors and out, sent a palpable shudder through the country, including in Vermont.
Following the CDC’s lead, Gov. Phil Scott lifted Vermont’s mandate, both inside and out, for those vaccinated, citing both the success of vaccines and the cooperation Vermonters demonstrated in making the state’s COVID-19 response the “best in the country.”
Scott said that health experts have determined there is little to no risk to vaccinated people, but also acknowledged the anticipated apprehension: “Now I understand there might be some who are still uncomfortable, a little hesitant … and that’s OK. That’s their choice and I sincerely hope Vermonters can show understanding.”
While doing away with masks and social distancing appears to be a huge leap toward regaining some semblance of normalcy, many are not especially thrilled about it. Issues around who, where, when and how to mask up have prompted a vast range of responses, from philosophical discussions to murderous assaults and everything in between as America came to terms with both the practical and more symbolic meaning of smelling our own breath for hours at a time.
And now, many who staunchly began masking up as a selfless contribution to the well-being of family, friends and neighbors comprise an unlikely cohort balking at what feels like liberation to others.
According to CNN, some medical experts agree that the CDC’s reach may have exceeded its grasp, as governors, mayors and business owners eliminate mask mandates, making life “much less safe for unvaccinated and immunocompromised individuals” in the opinion of medical analyst Dr. Leana Wen. She goes on to suggest that although the “CDC meant to be doing something really good … there were unintended consequences of their actions.”
In interviews conducted by The Washington Post last week, “dozens of physicians expressed concern that the decision was premature, coming only days after regulators cleared a vaccine for 12- to 15-year-olds.” Their fear was that, with so many people still unprotected, the guidelines could undercut two of the simplest and most effective tools — masks and physical distancing — for stopping the virus, which is still infecting an average of 35,000 Americans every day.
One of the more obvious problems with unmasking at this point is there is simply no way of knowing who is actually vaccinated and who isn’t, and the CDC has shifted that burden to individuals, essentially putting us on the honor system. Coupled with no viable means of enforcement, we’re pretty much left in the dark with no verifiable information available to help us make an informed decision.
Although the Biden administration has said vaccine passports would be left to the private sector, red state governors have already moved to ban such documentation.
Facing the uproar head on, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky made the rounds of last Sunday’s talk shows in an effort to clarify the decision, claiming the vaccines are “curbing the spread of the disease as well as offering protection against the variants.” But Walensky also said that the new recommendations were not permission for widespread removal of masks, tossing a bit more confusion into the mix.
Even infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci acknowledged there was some merit to questions over whether the CDC could have prepared the nation for its dramatic shift in policy: “I would imagine within just a couple of weeks you’re going to start to see significant clarification of some of the understandable and reasonable questions people are asking.”
It appears the CDC may have expected this decision to motivate getting vaccinated in order to enjoy the mask-free option, but without a way of determining who is or isn’t, some may enjoy dumping the mask without any of the prerequisites.
Adding to our bewilderment, there are still places requiring masks — including schools, airlines, buses and trains — while businesses are left to make their own decisions, with Costco, Walmart and Trader Joe’s dropping mask requirements while Target, Home Depot and CVS err on the side of caution.
What appeared at first to mark the onset of exciting changes in our lives and routines seems less likely now, since even superficial scrutiny of the recommendations adds to the confusion.
If the honor system feels wholly inadequate to determine safety in a crowd, it probably is. If you feel uneasy about abandoning the protection of a mask at this stage of things, you’re certainly not alone. There is still much to learn about this virus and its variants. It was reported last week that as many as nine New York Yankees players and coaches — all of whom were fully vaccinated — tested positive.
We’re still a ways from normal. Many of us have spent the past year weighing the evidence, reading the guidelines and eventually making our own health and safety decisions.
The CDC has provided no reason to deviate from that course of action.
Walt Amses is a former educator and Vermont-based writer.
